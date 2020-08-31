Official scorer gets another look working from home, 40 miles from Nationals Park

There are several things a baseball official scorer would very much like to avoid during a game. One is sneezing as a pitch crosses the plate.
That happened years ago to Ben Trittipoe, one of the official scorers at Washington Nationals’ games since the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.
“I sneeze. I turn my head and my eyes close. In the middle of the sneeze, I hear the crack of the bat,” said Trittipoe.
As he refocused on the field, a grounder was headed up the middle. The ball went off the shortstop’s outstretched glove into center field. Trittipoe called “error,” and then quickly learned from those around him in the Nationals Park press box that the shortstop did well to just get to the ball based on where he was positioned.
Trittipoe recovered from the sneeze and reversed the call. “God bless you, Ben,” the batter must have thought.
This season, a couple of other things official scorers need to avoid are power outages or internet issues at their homes, because that is where they are observing games. COVID-19 caused Major League Baseball teams to limit the number of individuals in press boxes and stadiums. Official scorers are not included. Because of the national health crisis, some didn't want to be at ballparks anyhow.
Trittipoe is one of three official scorers paid by Major League Baseball to work Nationals’ home games, and each handles about one-third of Washington’s games. When Trittipoe is on duty during this abbreviated season, he is watching Washington play via computer stream and TV broadcast at his residence in Leesburg, 40 miles away from Nationals Park.
“It’s definitely been interesting,” said Trittipoe. “You started off the year and you didn’t know what to expect. In the back of your mind, you’re fearing the worst. But it’s turned out better than I expected.
“Am I hoping we’re back in the ballpark next April? Yes. One hundred percent.”
Trittipoe, 55 and a former member of the George Mason University sports information department, has been the official scorer for 429 Nationals’ games, including six postseason games. He also was the official scorer for the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington.
“I am a fan. I won’t deny that. I can separate the two, the job and being a fan,” said Trittipoe, an official scorer at Class A Potomac prior to his elevation. “I get complaints from the Nationals just like I get complaints from anybody else in terms of scoring decisions.”
Judging whether a batted ball is a hit or error is the most obvious decision an official scorer must make. The scorer typically does so at the stadium after witnessing the action and then reviewing TV replays. Those calls impact batting and fielding averages, and invariably agitate hitters and fielders. Other determinations can involve whether a run is earned or unearned. Pitchers aren’t always pleased with those rulings.
At the big league level, complaints are lodged through media-relations personnel, who contact the official scorer and convey the objection of the player, or the manager, to the official scorer.
“I’m more than happy to take another look. Sometimes I want to take another look,” said Trittipoe, who works for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office and also as a statistician for college basketball programs in the Washington area. “You may have not had enough time at the moment to examine a different angle, or that sort of thing.”
As things stand in 2020, if Trittipoe doesn’t get a clear view of what happened, he uses an instant-messaging platform to request assistance from the clock operator responsible for between-innings timing, or the MLB.com Gameday program operator. Each is in Nationals Park. That's standard operating procedure for scorers in 2020.
“They are kind of our eyes in the ballpark to help us out,” said Trittipoe.
After all of that, the player or manager can still appeal a call. The ruling is ultimately made by a member of the Major League Baseball office after assessment of the play. Trittipoe said that in his case, there have been no more of these protests this season, with the unusual arrangement, than in past seasons.
“That’s one of the good things with this system that we’re going through now is that working from home, Major League Baseball has given us some extra tools to work with,” said Trittipoe.
Official scorers have access to a live video stream of the game, which Trittipoe watches in addition to the TV broadcast. That comes through on his second screen after about a 12-second delay. So he sees a play twice fairly quickly, and can subsequently analyze TV replays.
Trittipoe has the sound off on the TV so he is not influenced by announcers’ perspectives of the play in question. As an official scorer, Trittipoe also has a computer program that offers several angles of plays and another that reflects how far fielders moved to make plays.
“It’s been a challenge. I think that’s fair to say,” said Trittipoe. But he added that the devices supplied by Major League Baseball make the job manageable.
The official scorer also compiles the official box score, which he completes during the 20 or so minutes following the last pitch by reconciling all of the statistics.
Trittipoe hasn’t lost power or his internet connection at his Leesburg home during any of the six Nationals’ games he has worked this season. If that happens, there is a back-up plan. Trittipoe would inform his supervisor at the Major League Baseball office, who immediately goes to a list of qualified substitutes on call.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor