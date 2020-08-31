Official scorer gets another look working from home, 40 miles from Nationals Park

There are several things a baseball official scorer would very much like to avoid during a game. One is sneezing as a pitch crosses the plate.

That happened years ago to Ben Trittipoe, one of the official scorers at Washington Nationals’ games since the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

“I sneeze. I turn my head and my eyes close. In the middle of the sneeze, I hear the crack of the bat,” said Trittipoe.

As he refocused on the field, a grounder was headed up the middle. The ball went off the shortstop’s outstretched glove into center field. Trittipoe called “error,” and then quickly learned from those around him in the Nationals Park press box that the shortstop did well to just get to the ball based on where he was positioned.

Trittipoe recovered from the sneeze and reversed the call. “God bless you, Ben,” the batter must have thought.

This season, a couple of other things official scorers need to avoid are power outages or internet issues at their homes, because that is where they are observing games. COVID-19 caused Major League Baseball teams to limit the number of individuals in press boxes and stadiums. Official scorers are not included. Because of the national health crisis, some didn't want to be at ballparks anyhow.