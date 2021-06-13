On third organization in three seasons, lefty Michael Plassmeyer begins new chapter with Flying Squirrels

When Michael Plassmeyer found out he was traded this past week, it wasn’t an experience new to him in a career still young.
The 24 year old lefty pitcher from St. Louis was moved by the Rays organization on Friday, to the Giants organization, for major league right-hander Matt Wisler and cash considerations.
The deal put Plassmeyer in a third organization in just three seasons of pro ball. Plassmeyer had been pitching for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays’ Double-A affiliate, at the time of the move and was assigned to the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A club.
It was the second time in his career that Plassmeyer was included in a trade. Still, he admitted, it’s a shock to be told you have to leave everybody where you’re at, pick up and start over somewhere else.
But his experience in Richmond has been a good one so far. He arrived Saturday afternoon.
“The guys have been great,” he said Sunday. “Coaches have been awesome, very friendly, welcoming. And heard a lot of good things about the Giants organization. So that definitely made the transition a lot easier for me."
Plassmeyer was drafted in the fourth round, 118th overall, by the Mariners in 2018 out of Missouri. And, after a season of Single-A short season ball, was traded to the Rays organization that offseason.
There in 2019, between Single-A and Single-A advanced, Plassmeyer shined with a 1.91 ERA in 132 innings over 25 appearances, 23 starts.
Now he becomes a prospect with promise for the Giants. He’ll slide into the Squirrels’ starting rotation beginning this week, with a debut set for Wednesday at the Somerset Patriots, Richmond pitching coach Steve Kline said.
“I'm just excited that he's here, and it's going to be a good opportunity for him,” Kline said.
That Plassmeyer ended up playing baseball, and on the mound in particular, was no surprise considering his family history. His father, Marty, was a left-handed pitcher at Nicholls State and his older brother, Mitch, was a left-hander who finished his collegiate career at Bradley.
Plassmeyer landed at Missouri for his own collegiate career. He enjoyed a breakout season as a junior in 2018, posting a 3.05 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched across 14 appearances, all starts. It was the first time in 19 years that a Tigers left-hander tossed 100 strikeouts.
That season led up to Plassmeyer getting drafted by Seattle. He, at the time, was the third-highest-drafted Missouri left-hander in school history.
In Single-A short season with the Everett (Wash.) AquaSox, Plassmeyer had a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings pitched (13 appearances, 12 starts). Then, that November, he was dealt to the Rays with catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia, for outfielders Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley.
The Rays organization, in 2019, emphasized the development of Plassmeyer’s changeup.
“They kind of made [it] like my third pitch,” Plassmeyer said. “And it got better as the year went, got a lot more ground balls for it. And just being comfortable throwing that with any count and all that. So they definitely helped me there.”
Last year, without a season, Plassmeyer was able to train back home, including at a facility his brother works at, Premier Pitching Performance. He added a cutter to his pitch mix.
With the Montgomery Biscuits — which, coincidentally is a club Squirrels vice president and chief operating officer Todd “Parney” Parnell serves as president of — Plassmeyer had a 3.64 ERA in 29 2/3 innings to start this year.
In the trade, Plassmeyer presented the Giants with a lefty who carried a five-pitch arsenal. His delivery is deceptive to hitters, Kline said, able to hide the ball as it’s released.
“So his [velocity] doesn't have to be the greatest, it just gets on you because you can't see it coming out of the hand,” Kline said.
Plassmeyer said his best pitch is his four-seam fastball, and added that his slider is coming along as well. He’s been effective with his changeup this year, too.
Now, in another new organization, Plassmeyer’s assimilation to the Squirrels and to the Giants will continue in the coming days. But it’s been a smooth start.
And he’ll try to continue his progression, toward San Francisco.
"We're excited. He's kind of a diamond in the rough,” Kline said. “Hopefully we can shape him into a really nice, sparkly one.”
Sunday's game: The Harrisburg Senators beat the Flying Squirrels 3-2 in 10 innings Sunday to cap their six-game series. Harrisburg (12-23) left fielder Aldrem Corredor drove in the winning run with a single to right field in the top of the 10th, which scored designated runner Jecksson Flores.
Richmond (21-15) first baseman Frankie Tostado finished 3 for 5 with a run driven in, on an eighth-inning, game-tying single. The Squirrels will now hit the road for six-game series at Somerset and at the Hartford Yard Goats.
