On third organization in three seasons, lefty Michael Plassmeyer begins new chapter with Flying Squirrels

The Rays organization, in 2019, emphasized the development of Plassmeyer’s changeup.

“They kind of made [it] like my third pitch,” Plassmeyer said. “And it got better as the year went, got a lot more ground balls for it. And just being comfortable throwing that with any count and all that. So they definitely helped me there.”

Last year, without a season, Plassmeyer was able to train back home, including at a facility his brother works at, Premier Pitching Performance. He added a cutter to his pitch mix.

With the Montgomery Biscuits — which, coincidentally is a club Squirrels vice president and chief operating officer Todd “Parney” Parnell serves as president of — Plassmeyer had a 3.64 ERA in 29 2/3 innings to start this year.

In the trade, Plassmeyer presented the Giants with a lefty who carried a five-pitch arsenal. His delivery is deceptive to hitters, Kline said, able to hide the ball as it’s released.

“So his [velocity] doesn't have to be the greatest, it just gets on you because you can't see it coming out of the hand,” Kline said.

Plassmeyer said his best pitch is his four-seam fastball, and added that his slider is coming along as well. He’s been effective with his changeup this year, too.