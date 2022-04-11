On top of charitable acts and amusement, Flying Squirrels do baseball, too

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ many charitable endeavors in the area — from coat drives to reading programs to support of youth sports — braid with the amusement component of the Double-A franchise’s affordable family entertainment model.

It’s easy to forget that at the root of the operation is baseball.

The Flying Squirrels’ front-office members who work at The Diamond 12 months a year have zero to do with that aspect of the organization. The San Francisco Giants select players and coaches for their affiliates.

And while an overwhelming percentage of those who walk through The Diamond’s “Squirrely Gates” could care less about the Richmond shortstop’s batting average against left-handed pitching at two rungs below the major leagues, the players are of general interest to most fans who regularly attend Flying Squirrels’ games.

Some can easily name a few former Flying Squirrels who went on to reach the big leagues since Richmond became home to a Double-A team in 2010. There are 75 such players heading into this season.

On average, about three or four Flying Squirrels annually reach the majors, with San Francisco or another team.

“If you look at the big leagues right now, the majority of the guys are late-round picks, except for the superstars,” 2019 Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris said that season. “They’re guys who know how to persevere. It doesn’t really matter where you’re taken if you have the desire, if you have the fight, and the belief in yourself to know that you can do this.”

Harris was drafted in the 24th round in 1999 (by Baltimore) and played 12 seasons in the majors.

There is a select group of former Flying Squirrels whose members went on to be very good players in the big leagues, and here are 10 of them:

Shortstop Brandon Crawford: Crawford, known for his defense, had a .977 fielding percentage in 79 Richmond games in 2010 at age 23 (season cut short by broken hand, struck by a ball in batting practice). Crawford batted .241 as a Squirrel, with 7 homers and 22 RBI. He blossomed as a hitter with San Francisco, and has been an All-Star three times in 11 years as a Giant.

First baseman Brandon Belt: Belt was 22 in 2010, when he rapidly ascended through the San Francisco minor league system. He began the season at Class A San Jose, and there wasn’t a great deal expected of him. In 77 San Jose games, Belt batted .383 with 10 homers and 62 RBIs. Elevated to Double-A Richmond, he hit .337 with nine homers and 40 RBIs. In 11 years as a Giant, Belt has been an All-Star once.

Second baseman Joe Panik: In 545 chances as the Squirrels’ second baseman in 2013, Panik made only seven errors, and had a fielding percentage of .987. He turned the double play as well as any player who has been a Squirrel. That defense was one of the reasons the Giants chose him in the first round out of St. John’s University in 2011, but he also provided some offensive punch in Richmond, batting .257 with four homers and 57 RBI in 137 games. Panik played for San Francisco for six years, and was an All-Star once, and moved on to other teams.

Third baseman Adam Duvall: Home-run hitters often get frustrated at The Diamond, a big park. Duvall, as a 24-year-old, had his way, hitting 17 homers and driving in 58 while batting .252 for the 2013 Squirrels. He was traded to Cincinnati in a 2015 deal that didn’t involve any big names. Duvall shifted to left field and first base. He hit 33 homers with 103 RBIs for the Reds in 2016 and was named an All-Star.

Right-hander Dan Otero: “Late-bloomer” describes this middle reliever. In 2013 at Richmond, Otero pitched 38 innings with an ERA of 1.42. He didn’t reach the big leagues until he was 27, but spent eight seasons there with San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland.

Right-hander Kyle Crick: It seemed preposterous that this former first-round pick who struggled to find the strike zone 2014-16 in Richmond would have a future as a big-league closer, with very little room for control error. But that’s what happened. Crick pitched a bit for San Francisco before finding himself as a late-innings man in the Pittsburgh bullpen.

Right-hander Logan Webb: It’s still early in Webb’s big-league journey, but he is 16-10 with a 3.94 ERA as a Giant over the last three seasons. He pitched for Richmond in 2018 and 2019.

Second baseman Charlie Culbertson: He batted .259 with 10 homers and 56 RBI for the 2011 Flying Squirrels, then embarked on a nine-year career in the big leagues, playing mostly a utility role for the Giants, Rockies, Dodgers and Rangers (517 games).

Left-hander Adalberto Mejia: He was a well-regarded starting pitcher for the Flying Squirrels 2014-16, and reached the big leagues with the Twins, who traded for him. Mejia began his big-league career as a starter and was shifted to the bullpen and has also played for the Angels and Cardinals in his four-year career in the majors.

Right-hander Hunter Strickland: Strickland blazed his way onto scouts’ radar by striking out 48 batters in 35.2 innings (4 walks) as a late-game Richmond reliever in 2014. He has pitched 342 innings in the big leagues over eight seasons for the Giants, Mariners, Nationals, Mets, Rays, Angels and Brewers.