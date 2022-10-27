Once again, the Commanders defense has turned the corner after early-season adversity

ASHBURN — A good early-season panic seems to be exactly what the Washington Commanders defense needs.

For the third time in three years under Ron Rivera, the group has started slowly in the first month, only to find its stride.

"Some teams need that," safety Bobby McCain said. "Some teams need to be a game or two down and have to scratch and claw and win games they shouldn't win, or that people don't think they should win."

The offensive issues overshadowed the defense's dominance in Chicago, but there was no hiding their dominance against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, as the unit minimized big plays and was perfect on third downs.

Safety Kam Curl said even during a four-game losing streak early in the season, the group's talent was evident.

"You watch the film and it was like, we were just so close," he said. "There were a couple plays, a couple (missed) assignments, but we just keep working at it every day and we seem to be getting a lot better."

Rivera acknowledged there may be something to the theory that the group needed to get tested a bit.

"I wish it wasn't that, but I almost wonder if that's where the challenge comes for those guys," the coach said.

"The one thing we've got to continue to monitor and keep our eye on is not allowing the explosives, which seems to be a little bit of a nemesis for us.

"But I do like where they are in terms of, you can kind of feel as if they've grown together as a unit. And they're really playing like it right now."

They may get another test on Sunday. Linebacker Cole Holcomb, the team's leading tackler, has missed both days of practice this week.

Rivera said Holcomb sprained his foot, and trainers advised him to stay off it as much as possible in the hopes of healing before Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

But if Holcomb can't go, the situation isn't as dire as it was a month ago, with Jamin Davis having stepped up his level of play in recent weeks.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech) said the mid-season surge wasn't by design, but just the way it goes sometimes.

"Sometimes you work at something and it doesn't show up exactly when you want it to show up, but you keep your head down and keep working and eventually it shows up," he said.

"You wish you can know when you're going to have ups and downs, but you don't. ... You just know you're going to have those and you keep going and grinding through them and fighting through them."

Sunday's game is an opportunity for Washington to get back to .500 with plenty of season still in front of them.

In the 17-game season, with expanded playoff spots, not getting off to a fast start doesn't necessarily spell doom. The Chiefs started 3-4 last season before turning the corner and making the AFC title game.

"We know what we're capable of," McCain said. "We can still play better defense. There's things where we're still leaving meat on the bone, and we're trying out best to go get it."

Injury updates: Injured defensive end Chase Young went to see a specialist about his knee injury on Wednesday. Rivera said he's optimistic Young will return to practice next week.

Receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice Thursday and is unlikely to play on Sunday, while tight end Logan Thomas (calf) did limited work but looked to be running routes at full speed.