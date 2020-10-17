Once again, the Giants and WFT meet with a high draft pick on the line

Last year's December matchup between the New York Giants and Washington carried high stakes.

The Giants left with the victory. Washington inched closer to the No. 2 pick in the draft, which was used to take Chase Young.

Watching from afar, Young couldn't avoid the spectacle.

"That's the stuff I tried not to listen to," he said with a laugh. "But they said it on the TV! Everybody sent me videos talking about the 'Chase Young Bowl.' Man."

It's too early to declare similar stakes around Sunday's matchup. For one thing, the teams meet again in three weeks. And there's the other team that plays at MetLife Stadium, the 0-5 Jets, who are arguably even worse than the 0-5 Giants.

But the biggest reason draft position isn't being discussed is that Washington coach Ron Rivera continues to focus on his goal of winning the NFC East, which he pivoted to after a dreadful start by the division's top teams, the Cowboys and Eagles.

"There’s an interesting stretch right now," he said Thursday. "There are five games that are very impactful, and that we have an opportunity and a chance. We’re going to see what happens and we’re going to go for it. That’s all that’s happened right now is I’ve changed my approach to this."