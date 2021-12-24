One dead, one seriously injured in car crash involving Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal crash Thursday night in Loudoun County.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's office, the passenger, Olivia Peters, died of injuries from the crash. Everett is at a local hospital being treated for "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
The report from the Sheriff's office said that the crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night, where Everett, driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R, left the roadway and struck several trees.
The office is requesting that anybody who may have witnessed the crash please contact the office at 703-777-1021.
No further information was available as of Friday morning.
