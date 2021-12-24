 Skip to main content
One dead, one seriously injured in car crash involving Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett
One dead, one seriously injured in car crash involving Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal crash Thursday night in Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's office, the passenger, Olivia Peters, died of injuries from the crash. Everett is at a local hospital being treated for "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

The report from the Sheriff's office said that the crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night, where Everett, driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R, left the roadway and struck several trees.

The office is requesting that anybody who may have witnessed the crash please contact the office at 703-777-1021.

No further information was available as of Friday morning.

