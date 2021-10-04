One key number to know for every MLB postseason contender

We’ve officially made it to the playoffs, and we can safely say the regular season went exactly as we expected.

Two titans emerged from the National League West, both safely pushing past the 100-win mark. The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers took an already staggering team and added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, forming one of the most star-studded rosters we’ve ever seen. And then, of course, there are the San … Francisco Giants?

Yes, it was San Francisco, led by the same ex-Flying Squirrels we still see on the walls of The Diamond, that not only usurped well-hyped San Diego but also ran the division nearly wire to wire and forced that incredible L.A. team into the one-game wild card.

These 107-win Giants prove that baseball is as unpredictable as it gets, even over 162 games. That unpredictability will only ramp up as the postseason sprint begins, but this season can still give us clues as to what makes a team a contender.

Here’s one key number to know from each playoff team:

241: Home runs hit by the Giants, the most in the National League and second-most in the majors, only behind the Blue Jays.