One key number to know for every MLB postseason contender

We’ve officially made it to the playoffs, and we can safely say the regular season went exactly as we expected.
Two titans emerged from the National League West, both safely pushing past the 100-win mark. The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers took an already staggering team and added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, forming one of the most star-studded rosters we’ve ever seen. And then, of course, there are the San … Francisco Giants?
Yes, it was San Francisco, led by the same ex-Flying Squirrels we still see on the walls of The Diamond, that not only usurped well-hyped San Diego but also ran the division nearly wire to wire and forced that incredible L.A. team into the one-game wild card.
These 107-win Giants prove that baseball is as unpredictable as it gets, even over 162 games. That unpredictability will only ramp up as the postseason sprint begins, but this season can still give us clues as to what makes a team a contender.
Here’s one key number to know from each playoff team:
241: Home runs hit by the Giants, the most in the National League and second-most in the majors, only behind the Blue Jays.
It’s an impressive figure on its own, but even more impressive is how San Francisco’s batters did it. Only three of their players hit more than 20 homers, and none of them reached 30. First baseman Brandon Belt (currently sidelined with a fractured wrist) led the way with 29, outfielder Mike Yasztremski had 28 and Brandon Crawford - who had a career year at the plate in just about every facet at age 34 - hit 25.
The Giants don’t look like a home run-centric offense because they don’t have a single Barry Bonds-esque slugger, yet they hit as many as anyone, despite the massive ballpark they play in. They also don’t look the part because they’re multi-dimensional; they were seventh in baseball with a .249 batting average and sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
The Giants don’t rely on a single player to beat you. They have a roster full of players that can, though, and that’s what makes them scary.
269: The difference in the runs scored and runs given up the Dodgers, marking the best run differential in baseball.
You could just count All-Star appearances, MVPs and other incredible accolades to understand the massive talent on this roster. Los Angeles has future inner-circle Hall of Famer Albert Pujols relegated to platoon duty, for example.
But the Dodgers were forced to improvise as much as anyone this year, with a host of injuries knocking out stars like Corey Seager and Clayton Kershaw for extended stretches. Despite an uncomfortable number of transactions for a contending team, Los Angeles took care of business on a consistent basis, often besting quality teams and hammering the lesser teams in their path to 106 wins - why this didn't translate against the Giants, I'm not sure.
The additions of Turner and Scherzer made this team into a juggernaut, even if it could all dissolve with one bad outing. But win or lose, it's unlikely we ever see another wild card team this good again.
0: Number of opening-day outfielders on the Braves’ postseason roster.
The season-ending knee tear to Ronald Acuna Jr. should have ended Atlanta’s season. Marcell Ozuna’s injury (and ensuing domestic violence allegation) and Cristian Pache’s rookie struggles didn’t help.
Instead of throwing in the towel at the trade deadline, the Braves rebuilt the outfield. They added four outfielders - Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler - none of whom appeared to be very flashy pickups.
But all of them have been crucial assets for the Braves, who edged Bryce Harper and the Phillies for the NL East crown. Most notable among the bunch is Soler, the former Royals home run king who was having one of his worst seasons as a pro before getting traded. Since the move, he’s slashed .269/.358/.524, smacked 14 homers and excelled as Atlanta’s atypical leadoff man.
Will this outfield of misfit toys be able to make a dent in the playoffs? That’s to be determined. But they will give the Braves a puncher’s chance, one it didn’t look like was possible just two months ago.
17: Consecutive victories for the Cardinals during a surge in September, setting a franchise record.
This one is the easiest to highlight but maybe the most difficult to explain. The Cardinals were treading in mediocrity before catching fire at the perfect time. They were .500 at the trade deadline and four games over .500 entering September before finishing the season 90-72 and quickly snatching a wild card spot out of nowhere.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt turned a run-of-the-mill season into an incredible one in a flash. Righty Adam Wainwright spun his curveball as well as he ever has in his 16-year career. Outfielder Tyler O’Neill proved his bodybuilding biceps weren’t just for show.
Can a team starting a 40-year-old pitcher really take down the Dodgers in a one-game playoff? If we’re just basing it on the numbers, probably not. But it’s the Cardinals. Specifically these Cardinals. We’d be fools to count them out.
1.63: The fielding independent pitching (FIP) mark for Brewers righty Cobin Burnes this season, the second-best season ever, according to the metric, recorded by a qualified starting pitcher - only Pedro Martinez’s 1999 season (1.39) was better.
FIP attempts to measure the factors that a pitcher can best control and packages them in a package that resembles ERA. The stat most values pitchers that strike a lot of batters out, limit walks and stifle hard contact (particularly, home runs).
After emerging as an ace in the shortened 2020, Burnes was somehow able to replicate that success in a larger sample in 2021. The All-Star finished with a 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 batters over 167 innings. He only walked 34 batters and allowed just seven homers, a staggering number in the age of launch angle.
No matter what number you prefer, Burnes has excelled in about every facet imaginable for a pitcher. But a statistical comparison to prime Pedro Martinez goes beyond excellence - it’s mound mastery.
1.96: Earned-run average compiled by Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock this season.
Boston needed someone like Whitlock to step up to be a real contender. Last year, the Red Sox bullpen had a 5.79 ERA, a big part of the reason they were stuck at home watching Mookie Betts win a championship with the Dodgers.
Whitlock, a 25-year-old rookie, made his MLB debut this year after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He totaled 73.1 innings, struck out 81 batters and quickly emerged as manager Alex Cora’s go-to guy in high-leverage situations. He just came back from the injured list this week after a pectoral injury and should be a valuable resource for Boston, particularly in the win-or-go-home wild card game.
He’s a pretty good player, but what makes him so notable? They acquired him in the Rule 5 draft for next to nothing in the offseason. From the New York Yankees.
287: Combined games played by Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
They say availability is the best ability, and both Judge and Stanton have recently been proof of how injuries can impact superstars.
Judge played 155 of New York’s 162 games in 2017, when he finished second in AL MVP voting as a rookie. But he was only in the Yankees’ lineup for about two-thirds of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and less than half of 2020. Stanton’s troubles have been even more severe since Miami sent him and his monstrous contract to the Bronx. He played 158 games in his first season in pinstripes but just 41 games in 2019 and 2020 combined.
In a season where the Yankees’ playoff fate was decided on Judge’s final swing, having each of those mammoth bats in the lineup for most of the season was absolutely necessary to get the team this far. And they’ll need to be locked into the lineup and locked in at the plate for New York to get any further.
.267: The MLB-leading team batting average for the Astros.
The details that emerged about the banging scheme during Houston’s ascent to the 2017 World Series title tarnished the reputation of one of the best teams in recent history, but the 2021 Astros were still able to show why they’re still a threat for another title.
They've been able to zig where the rest of Major League Baseball has zagged regarding contact at the plate. Along with the league-best average, they struck out 1,222 times, which was the second fewest in baseball, only behind Toronto.
Veteran players like Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel lack some of the dynamic ability that makes players superstars, but their ability to hit 'em where they ain't is as valuable for a title run as anything.
43: The on-base streak by Rays rookie Wander Franco, matching the longest ever by a player 20 years or younger, originally set by Hall of Famer Frank Robinson with the Reds in 1956.
Franco, a 20-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, has played just 70 games with Tampa Bay, but it’s not absurd to suggest he could already be the Rays’ best player. After a few weeks of adjusting to major league pitching, Franco was locked in, displaying every trait that made him baseball’s consensus top prospect heading into this season.
Over that 43-game stretch, he hit .329, drew 17 walks and struck out just 15 times. The power numbers don’t jump off the page: He hit just four homers in that span, but his line drive-oriented swing and excellent physical tools produced 18 doubles and four triples.
Tampa Bay is infamous for maximizing its talent despite minimal investment from its owners - it’s a complicated situation that deserves as much scrutiny as credit. But this was a team that nearly won a World Series without a consensus superstar in the mix. Could the do-it-all Franco put the Rays over the top?
2: Consecutive years the White Sox have made the postseason, a first in the history of the franchise.
It’s a statistic that sounds impossible to be true for a team that began as a charter member of the American League in 1901. Despite a World Series title in 2005, the team has been defined by its inconsistency and/or mediocrity for the better part of the last century. Before making it in as a wild card last year, the South Siders hadn’t made the playoffs since 1008.
What makes this team different? Beating up on the sad AL Central helps, but the White Sox might sport the most balanced roster of the playoff field.
Jose Abreu, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez anchor a potent lineup, Carlos Rodon broke out to provide ace-level numbers on the mound along with Lance Lynn, and Craig Kimbrel was added to a bullpen that already included Liam Hendriks.
Best of all, they could finally have all of these guys on the field - albeit with some worrying arm soreness from Rodon to end the season.