ASHBURN —
Travelle Wharton will get his opportunity to be an NFL position coach any day now.
That's an affirmation many young coaches make to themselves, but Wharton can say it with an extra degree of confidence, because he's already doing the job.
Wharton is officially listed as the assistant offensive line coach for the
Washington Commanders, a position he's held since following head coach Ron Rivera from Carolina.
The departure of John Matsko has opened up the job, but for the moment, that sort of hiring is frozen while the team awaits an ownership change, and a new boss to write the checks.
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and the players, don't have any confusion, though.
"Coach Travelle, he's the offensive line coach," Bieniemy said. "I mean, he's running everything."
Wharton's résumé suggests he's up to the task. He played 10 NFL seasons, starting 111 games for the Panthers, and used the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship as a springboard to coaching in the league.
It's something he's always had an eye on, dating back to his playing days.
"Coaches used to always give me the young guys and have me explain things to them," he said. "I did a youth camp for 8 years - I loved every facet of just organizing and coaching kids and everything that came with that."
He arrives at a crucial time in Washington. Bieniemy is overhauling the operation ahead of a make-or-break season, as Rivera faces pressure to reach the playoffs in his fourth season.
The offensive line, which struggled at times last year, will be counted on to protect quarterback Sam Howell and give him a chance at NFL success.
Wharton was asked about Bieniemy's offense, which has the reputation for being a complicated one to learn and master.
"It's the offense. It's supposed to be challenging," he said. "Football is challenging. It challenges you in multiple ways. When you think you've got it, that's when you have a rough day. You're always fighting through something."
Wharton will be assisted by Juan Castillo, who coached the tight ends last year but has experience with offensive line coaching, and will serve as the run game coordinator.
"Those guys are doing a heck of a job," Bieniemy said. "I'm proud of what they've done."
One player in particular who will draw a focus this year is projected left guard Saahdiq Charles, who has been with the team for four years, but hasn't yet blossomed into the player the Commanders hope he can be.
Wharton said he's hopeful Charles can stay healthy and show what he's capable of this season.
The Washington Commanders' offensive line runs a drill during last season's training camp. Wharton assisted with that group.
The Associated Press
"Unfortunately some things happened that derailed him a little bit (in past years), but you can see him putting in the time and working hard," Wharton said. "Even this year, this attitude of just going in there and working and not getting discouraged. It's been great for us.
"We understand each other. We've been around each other for a long time. He's a strong kid that wants to play hard."
Getting Sam Cosmi up to speed at right guard will also be a focus, as Cosmi moves in from his previous role as right tackle.
"The adjustment for him is just understanding how the defense is going to play him," Wharton said. "The point of attack is much closer as opposed to being on the outside. Understanding the leverage you need to play inside, the combinations, the verbiage that's going on between you and the center."
Wharton attacks those jobs and more from his perspective, which now includes significant time as both a player and coach.
He said that's been useful as he grows into his new role overseeing the room.
"Being fresh out of playing, you only see it one way, right?" he said. "And now being able to see it the way a coach sees it, to know all the work that goes into it, has really prepared me for this moment. I'm really thankful for this opportunity and the people I've been surrounded with, to learn from.
"I've been very fortunate to have some great coaches who really hold a special part in my life that have taught me about life and football, and I want to give that back."
