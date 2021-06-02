Oneil Cruz, 6-7 shortstop, leads Altoona past Flying Squirrels in afternoon game

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz may be the planet’s tallest shortstop at 6-foot-7. Wednesday at The Diamond, Cruz showed off his various skills by hitting a two-run homer among four hits and four RBI. He also stole three bases as Altoona dropped Richmond 9-4.

Cruz, 22 and from the Dominican Republic, was 6-1 when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. The Pirates traded for him, and Cruz may one day end up in Pittsburgh’s outfield. He has five homers and 19 RBI in 22 games.

Altoona starter Travis MacGregor held the Flying Squirrels without a hit until Ryan Howard’s two-run homer in the fifth inning. Richmond’s David Villar hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

The teams continue their six-game series at The Diamond Thursday at 6:35 p.m.