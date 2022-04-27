Orioles' future again on display at The Diamond in Gunnar Henderson, 20

Bowie last year featured Adley Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher and one of baseball's premier prospects. Now 24, Rutschman elevated to Triple-A Norfolk before the 2021 season's end.

Bowie this year features Gunnar Henderson, a 20-year-old infielder and another one of Baltimore’s finest prospects. He's ranked No. 64 among all prospects by Minor League Baseball.

Henderson, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, knocked in a run with a sixth-inning single and hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning in Bowie's 10-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Wednesday night.

Henderson, a left-handed hitting third baseman/shortstop, was the Orioles’ second-round pick in 2019.

Frankie Tostado and Brandon Martorano each had two hits for the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond pitchers walked nine and hit four batters. The Flying Squirrels and Baysox play the third game of the six-game series at The Diamond Thursday at 6:35 p.m. It’s VCU Night.