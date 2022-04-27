 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Orioles' future again on display at The Diamond in Gunnar Henderson, 20

  • 0
20220428_WEB_BOWIEp01

Bowie Baysox infielder Gunnar Henderson is 20, and one of Baltimore's top prospects. Bowie and Richmond play through Sunday at The Diamond.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Bowie last year featured Adley Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher and one of baseball's premier prospects. Now 24, Rutschman elevated to Triple-A Norfolk before the 2021 season's end.

Bowie this year features Gunnar Henderson, a 20-year-old infielder and another one of Baltimore’s finest prospects. He's ranked No. 64 among all prospects by Minor League Baseball.

Henderson, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, knocked in a run with a sixth-inning single and hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning in Bowie's 10-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Wednesday night.

Henderson, a left-handed hitting third baseman/shortstop, was the Orioles’ second-round pick in 2019.

Frankie Tostado and Brandon Martorano each had two hits for the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond pitchers walked nine and hit four batters. The Flying Squirrels and Baysox play the third game of the six-game series at The Diamond Thursday at 6:35 p.m. It’s VCU Night.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News