For Kyle and Kerrigan Quinn, tickets to Richmond Raceway were a Christmas gift.

Katie Quinn got tickets for Kyle and Kerrigan, all from Pittsburgh. The group decided to make the trip to Virginia rain or shine as longtime NASCAR fans. They were excited to see what the track had to offer.

“We’ve never been to a race before,” Kyle Quinn said. “This is beautiful.”

The Quinns got the latter half of rain or shine. Though they said Sunday was a little cooler, they weren’t prepared for the heat on Saturday. Temperatures were in the high 90s at the raceway for qualifying.

“We’re more prepared today,” Katie Quinn said. “We’ve packed lots of water.”

And for the group, they “underestimated” the size and volume that comes with the raceway.

The Cook Out 400 on Sunday brought thousands to watch the next stop on the NASCAR Cup Series tour. Chris Buescher took home the hardware for the third time in his career and clinched a playoff spot.

Beyond the race, fans showed up in Virginia’s capital from across the country. The Richmond Times-Dispatch talked with fans who came from as far away as Chicago to see the race.

Others had to travel only a few minutes. Kasey Buris and her family came to the track as Richmond locals for a fun Sunday afternoon activity. Buris said she has been a NASCAR fan for years because her dad grew up a fan, and now she’s showing her two boys what it’s like.

“I was probably 5 or 6 years old when I went to my first race,” Buris said. “It’s their first race. I can see the whole thing from where we’re sitting, so that’s cool.”

Buris’ husband serves in the military, so the family got tickets that way. Her family was prepared for the heat, which had a real-feel in the low 90s at around 6 p.m. Sunday, and she brought water for her family.

“We’re trying to stay in the shade until it’s time,” Buris said, “before we melt in the stands all day.”

For her kids, she said this experience has been great. They love all the sights and sounds.

“Just being able to hear them and see them, and they’re like, ‘I hope I get to see a wreck,” Buris said. “They’re excited.”

Peter and Amelia Ruck came to the racetrack from Chicago. Richmond is the second race they have seen in person, the first coming in their home city on July 2.

“We were at the Chicago race and had a great time,” Peter Ruck said of the first race on a street course in NASCAR history. “We decided to make it a road trip and come out to Richmond.”

Both agreed that Richmond Raceway was bigger than they thought. Between the massive grandstand and the infield filled with fan activities, the two were thrilled.

Plus, tables in the shade helped.

“The people are super friendly,” Peter Ruck said. “The facilities are easy to use and are phenomenal.”

Also coming from the west, Todd Anderson and his family made the trip from Ohio, and his whole crew are NASCAR fans.

The Andersons are into dirt track racing, and Todd himself grew up racing. His son, who came with him to Richmond, is also a huge fan.

But, as most people said, they were not huge fans of the heat. The Andersons went to Saturday’s qualifying, truck race and festivities, but he said the heat hit them hard.

“Today, we packed coolers and towels,” Anderson said. “Anything that we could think of. We were here yesterday, which was hotter than today.”

He added he has liked the differences between Saturday and Sunday. With a smaller crowd compared to race day but full access, it’s been a great two days for the crew that drove from Ohio.

“Today, everything’s gotten a lot faster,” Anderson said. “It’s great to get access to everything.”

Kerrigan Quinn’s favorite driver is Chase Elliott. Kyle Quinn’s is Kyle Larson, Katie’s is Kevin Harvick, while Peter and Amelia Ruck like Kyle Busch.

What do they have in common? Support for NASCAR and spending a hot day in Richmond at the track.

“It’s awesome here,” Kyle Quinn said. “For our first one, I think we picked a good one.”

