In 2022, Flying Squirrels' infielder Carter Aldrete hit a fastball off the top of his bat.

It all happened so fast. Richmond had the bases loaded and the bat flew down the middle. Aldrete made contact but not in the ideal spot — his bat soared.

"I got a fastball basically hit off my knuckles," Aldrete, who leads Richmond with a .225 batting average, said. "My barrel went flying in between the shortstop and the third baseman and the bat was flying so they couldn't go get the ball. It ended up being a two-RBI single. It was a memorable break."

When the bats break and it results in a hit, infielder Jimmy Glowenke and the rest of the Flying Squirrels call it "dying a hero."

Aldrete's bat certainly did that day — it scored two runs for the Flying Squirrels.

The MiLB, like Major League Baseball, plays with wood bats. These bats are typically heavier and more prone to breaks, compared to aluminum bats used at the college level.

Glowenke said most of the Flying Squirrels order their bats in either birch or maple. The infielder's exact bat model is a Louisville Slugger, B-145.

The difference between the two woods, Glowenke said, is that maple wood bats are typically ready to go straight into gameplay right out of the box. For birch, it takes a little bit of time to break the bats in and get them where they're needed.

"I think the new trend is swinging birch," Glowenke said. "I think the reason for that is it lasts a little bit longer. If you take (birch) straight out of the box right into the game, it could it could break pretty easily."

Still, with either maple or birch, wood bats break. Aldrete said he's gone through three or four this year alone and that's a low number for him. Typically, he said he's on the higher end of the bat-breaking scale, usually at about six or seven.

Glowenke's gone through stretches when his bats don't break and then all of a sudden they do.

"I'll be using one bat for a month. And then there's also months where I go through five bats," Glowenke said. "Most of the time for me when I break the bat, it's often the (at) end. Overall, they're really solid but, you know, you get blown up and it's gonna break."

The Flying Squirrels also have different methods of acquiring new bats. Glowenke knows a guy at Louisville Slugger who he texts with all the customizations he wants, and the bats arrive in Richmond in about two to three weeks.

For Aldrete, he orders all of his bats at the beginning of the season.

"I just order them from my agency before spring training every year," Aldrete said, "and tell you the truth, I usually don't end up using the bats that I order. It's our weapon of choice every day so you better like what you're walking up to the plate with."

In college baseball, aluminum bats are standard. Compared to the crack heard with wood bats, the aluminum ones bring a ding.

Coming into the minor leagues, Aldrete and Glowenke both said they had to adjust from the different feel and weight of the aluminum.

Glowenke added balls coming off the aluminum bats are hot and get more distance because the inside of the bats are hollow. A "trampoline effect," the infielder called it.

"I miss the days of aluminum for sure," Glowenke said. "I would say wood bats in general are a little bit heavier."

Aldrete will even change his bat up a little bit depending on which hand a pitcher throws with. For left-handed pitchers, Aldrete said they try and stay off the plate and to the right. So, he'll chose a bat with a half-inch difference, just to give himself the edge.

The Flying Squirrels' batting average leader added he wasn't used to bats breaking at first when get go to the minor leagues out of college. But now, he prefers the wood.

Even so, at the end of the day a bat is a bat. It's about what he does to get a hit.

"I think once you once you spend a little time with wood it doesn't take very long to get adjusted," Aldrete said. "You know that old saying 'It's not the bow it's the indian' and as long as you're in a good spot with your swing, it doesn't really matter."

