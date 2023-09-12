After securing silver at the African Continental Wrestling Championships, there is only one person Ibrahim Bunduka thought of to take with him to the World Wrestling Championships and who better than St. Christopher's coach Tommy Owens.

"The first person that I could think of to help me prepare and get ready for it (world championships) was him," the Marymount assistant coach said.

Bunduka's relationship with the St. Christopher's wrestling coach began in the early 2010's, when Owens began to coach Bunduka and the realtionship continued as Owens recruited Bunduka to wrestle at George Mason University.

"We became inseparable," Bunduka said. "I'd learned whatever he had to teach me."

After their time at Mason, the pair went on to coach at Averett University, where Bunduka continued to train and was invited to compete in the U.S. Open and the World Team trials.

Unfortunately, the World Team trails did not go their way, and soon Owens' career led him to St. Christopher's, while Bunduka was led back to Northern Virginia.

Despite working and coaching, Bunduka still wanted to try for the world championships one last time but did not tell many people that he was going to the African Continental Championships.

"I didn't even know he was going to the African Continental Championships," Owens said. "He's quiet and conservative and a very humble individual."

When Owens had heard the news about Bunduka's qualification, he was not expecting to be asked to coach him at the World Championships.

"I was going to go try to watch him and then it just happened all of sudden now I'm coaching him," Owens said.

However, Bunduka had other plans for Owens as the journey towards the world championships was one he wanted to share with his mentor.

"I want him to be part of the journey of what I've been trying to accomplish and what we've been trying to accomplish," he said. "That's why I reached out to him."

Since then it has been hard work on both ends, with Bunduka traveling to Richmond a few weeks before the worlds to be able to train with Owens at the Kemper Athletic Facility.

"From a coaching standpoint, he's the example you use," Owens said.

During a training session earlier in late August, some of the students from the St. Christopher's wrestling team were able to observe, give tips and participate in partner work with Bunduka.

"It's all hands on deck, our entire coaching staff, Richmond Wrestling Club, and St. Christopher's," Owens said. "Everyone was in the room helping him."

For Bunduka he deemed the trip to Richmond very good because the training and tips helped him to "fine tune his craft."

While he was only able to train in Richmond twice, Bunduka still lifted, did conditioning and trained twice a day on top of working a full-time job and coaching at Marymount.

"He's 100% taking the opportunity and not wasting it," Owens said. "He's got his sights set on winning the world championship and qualifying for the Olympics."

Bunduka has his sights set on achieving his dream and qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

"Honestly, I'm looking forward to be a world champion," he said. "That's everyone's dream goal."