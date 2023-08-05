The heat was on literally and figuratively last weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Fortunately for fans, the drivers battled through the summer haze to generate a pair of fun finishes.

Saturday in the Worldwide Technology 250, Carson Hocevar powered his Chevrolet around the Ford of Ty Majeski with three laps remaining for his third Truck victory of the season.

A day later in the appropriately named Cook Out 400, Chris Buescher won a late shootout with former Chesterfield County resident Denny Hamlin to punch his ticket to the Cup playoffs.

Here's another look at the action from the weekend through the eyes of the Richmond Times-Dispatch staff photographers.