Coming into the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes held for the first time at Colonial Downs last month, no one expected Gigante to win the race with 22-1 odds. However, the Virginia-bred 3-year-old made history by winning the stakes in the state where he was born.

Now Gigante is making his return to Colonial Downs for the second time this year to compete in the Virginia Derby on Saturday, which also marks the 20th year the event has been held at the New Kent County venue.

The Secretariat Stakes was moved with the Arlington Million and Beverly D. to the New Kent racetrack after Arlington Park in Chicago was bought out and is now being developed into a new stadium site for the Chicago Bears. Churchill Downs hosted the 2022 editions.

The Secretariat Stakes was also run on the Secretariat turf course at the racetrack which is considered one of the widest turf courses in the country.

"It's the Secretariat turf course. We finally get the Secretariat Stakes, which is a Grade 2 stakes, here in Virginia and then in Virginia bred wins it, which is hard to do," said Debbie Easter, who is the executive director of the Virginia Thoroughbred Association.

The tradition of the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs continues for its 20th year, even after the track was acquired by Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the Kentucky Derby. The $2.5 billion transaction was announced in February 2022 and included various other tracks and gambling businesses.

"I am very happy with how he has trained since (the Secretariat Stakes) and he's going into the Virginia Derby," said Gigante's trainer, Steve Asmussen. "I thought that he drew very well in a competitive field."

This year, the horse that races for Iapetus Racing and Diamond T Racing will have plenty of competition, as the purse for the stakes was raised to $500,000 after last year's renewal.

"This race is attracting quite a few good horses from around the East Coast," Easter said. "He's got some real competition coming in to run against him in this race."

The favorite is Program Trading, who won the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby on Aug. 5 and will go off at 7-2 odds. Salute The Stars is the second choice at 4-1, with Mondego at 5-1 and Gigante 6-1 in the 11-horse field.

The 3-year-old is no stranger to Colonial Downs, winning his first race at the Kitten's Joy Stakes there in 2022.

"He won in an open maiden special weight on the dirt ,and then he won the turf steak last year as a 2-year-old there," Asmussen said. "So he obviously has quite the affinity for Colonial downs, especially their turf course."

Despite his familiarity and "affinity" with the course, this race will be a challenge for Gigante as he has never raced more than 11⁄16 miles — and the Virginia Derby is run on a 1⅛-mile course.

"(A) concern obviously is the extra eighth of a mile," Asmussen said. "Both of his stakes wins this year have been at the 1-mile distance and the Virginia Derby is a mile and an eighth."

Despite the extra length, Asmussen, the all-time leading trainer in Thoroughbred racing, said he hopes the race will be similar to the Secretariat Stakes, no matter the odds.

"Both of his victories this year have been at long odds when he seemed up against it," he said. "So he has come through for us on very big moments and both victories this year have been extremely exciting races to watch."

Easter said Gigante has become the poster child for Virginia breeding in 2023, showing that while Virginia breeders may not be the largest breeding state in the country, there is "quite a bit of quality."

"Our Virginia breds continue to be very popular at the horse sales and they do very well on the race track," Easter said.

No matter the result on Saturday, Asmussen is excited to see where Gigante's career continues as he turns into an older horse with even more experience.

"As good as he is as a 3-year-old, everything about him makes us think that he's even going to be a better older horse," he said.

Gallery: Day at the Races at Colonial Downs in New Kent County