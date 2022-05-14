Owayne Gordon uses standout speed for first Kickers goal as Richmond, Omaha play to draw

There would be no denying what was about to happen. Owayne Gordon made sure of that.

In the 41st minute Saturday at City Stadium, against visiting Union Omaha, the Richmond Kickers speedster charged ahead in anticipation of a pass from the sideline from the foot of teammate Stuart Ritchie, by Richmond’s bench.

As the ball arrived to Gordon, he blew past the Omaha defender marking him, not to be stopped. He collected the ball with a head of steam, controlling the ball with his left thigh as he continued his sprint forward. Then, as the ball fell back down to the grass, he launched a right-footed strike past Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, before an exuberant celebration commenced.

The goal equalized the game for the Kickers — a memorable first Richmond tally for Gordon, a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, who was signed early this month.

And it ultimately secured a point for Richmond, part of a 1-1 draw, in the club’s return to USL League One play against the defending league champions, after Wednesday’s clash with MLS club Charlotte FC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Saturday was a third game overall in seven days for Richmond.

“I definitely said he’s fast, but I also think he’s very clever,” Kickers chief sporting officer and head coach Darren Sawatzky said of Gordon. “He’s an intelligent soccer player, and he knows when to move and how to move.”

Union Omaha (1-1-3), which is in its third season of existence, beat Greenville Triumph SC 3-0 last November to claim the USL League One title. The club lost some key contributors from that squad but has dropped just one match so far this season.

And, despite Richmond’s notable hold on possession, it was Omaha that opened the scoring, in the 26th minute. Ryen Jiba launched a cross into the box that Noe Meza leaped forward to head into the goal, his second goal of the season.

The Kickers (2-2-2) threatened a first equalizer in the 37th minute, when creative right back Stephen Payne fired toward Nuhu with Emiliano Terzaghi running in. The ball met Nuhu as Terzaghi met Nuhu. It was deflected out and Terzaghi received a yellow card for his contact with Nuhu. Nuhu, who has a pair of clean sheets already this season, remained down for several moments and was ultimately substituted for Kevin Piedrahita at halftime.

Gordon, though, found the net four minutes later. Dakota Barnathan had won the ball back for Richmond, deep in Omaha’s half, shortly before a foul by Omaha’s JP Scearce. After the ensuing free kick, Barnathan passed ahead to Zaca Moran, who passed ahead to Ritchie.

Then Ritchie’s pass ahead caught the flying Gordon in stride. Gordon’s speed is his most blatant asset — it caught the eye of Sawatzky three years ago, when he was coaching FC Tucson, before Richmond signed Gordon this year.

And it was that speed, paired with Gordon’s smooth finishing ability, that netted Saturday’s goal.

But a second goal proved elusive. The Kickers again threatened in the 77th minute, when a Jalen Crisler header toward goal, from the edge of the 18-yard box, was deflected out of bounds by Piedrahita. Then, in the aftermath of the corner kick that followed, Matthew Bentley tried a header that floated over the crossbar.

Later, an 82nd-minute free kick off the left foot of Leonardo Baima bent, on the mark, toward goal but was pushed over by a leaping Piedrahita.

Richmond and Omaha finished even with six shots apiece Saturday. Omaha had two shots on goal, to Richmond’s one. The Kickers held 59% of possession to Omaha’s 41%. F

It was another night, like last Saturday’s loss to Forward Madison FC, in which Sawatzky felt the Kickers created chances that could’ve won the game. But the next step is to do a better job at finishing those opportunities.

That’ll be an objective of the week ahead, with a game at FC Tucson on Friday.

"Right now we're in a place where we got to get better in certain areas, before we can launch back into what we do as well as we do it,” Sawatzky said. “And I think this week's going to help that."