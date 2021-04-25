Own goal the difference as Kickers drop home opener to Greenville

The Richmond Kickers can say one thing about their home opener Saturday — they have yet to be scored on by another team this season.
But that didn’t keep Greenville, the reigning USL League One champions, from walking off the field with the win, 1-0.
“We haven’t been scored on in two months, and that continued tonight,” said Kickers head coach Darren Sawatzky. “Nobody scored on us, we scored on ourselves.”
Despite the rain and chilly temperatures, over 1,600 people came out to City Stadium for the first home match of the season.
State guidelines cap potential admittance at 30%, but that hasn’t kept attendants from making the field feel like home — the Red Army banged its drums, and fans cheered and protested.
Lisa Stnons, who was at the game with her daughter, Hannah, said that it felt good to return to the field and watch some soccer up close.
“It’s a good atmosphere here,” Stnons said. “… It just feels good being here. It’s open air and everything’s pretty spread out, so we can feel like we’re safe.”
Last season’s MVP, Emiliano Terzaghi, went for the Kickers’ first real shot of the night in the 27th minute, but a save from the Triumph’s Dallas Jaye kept them off the board.
In Richmond’s own end, the defense was holding steady, backed by a sharp Akira Fitzgerald in net. Fitzgerald finished the first half with three saves.
But a crack opened up in Greenville’s play when Cesar Murillo was sent off the field after tackling Jonathan Bolanos earned him his second yellow card. Being down a man sent the Triumph into a more conservative arrangement.
“The game was pretty even up to that point,” Sawatsky said. “… They were a good defensive team the last couple of years, and that showed tonight.”
Nil Vinyals subbed in for his Richmond debut in the second half to help spread passes through a thickening Greenville defense, but the back-and-forth that characterized earlier play had tightened.
The deciding goal came in the 74th minute after Triumph forward Lachlan McLean sent the ball to the front of the net. The Kickers’ Luke Pavone outpaced his man but, when he slid in for the clear, it went off his boot in the wrong direction.
Richmond made an aggressive push into extra time but were unable to find the back of the other net, giving Greenville the win.
Sawatsky described the own goal as anomaly he didn’t expect to see again, and, while the night’s results left things to be desired, he saw his team making steps in the right direction.
“Games like this leave you with a pit in your stomach, because we had a lot of opportunities to win it, we had a good crowd despite the rain and we left them wanting,” Sawatsky said. “All I would say is be patient with us, we will get there, but it is early days. We did some things really well tonight.”