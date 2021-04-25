Own goal the difference as Kickers drop home opener to Greenville

In Richmond’s own end, the defense was holding steady, backed by a sharp Akira Fitzgerald in net. Fitzgerald finished the first half with three saves.

But a crack opened up in Greenville’s play when Cesar Murillo was sent off the field after tackling Jonathan Bolanos earned him his second yellow card. Being down a man sent the Triumph into a more conservative arrangement.

“The game was pretty even up to that point,” Sawatsky said. “… They were a good defensive team the last couple of years, and that showed tonight.”

Nil Vinyals subbed in for his Richmond debut in the second half to help spread passes through a thickening Greenville defense, but the back-and-forth that characterized earlier play had tightened.

The deciding goal came in the 74th minute after Triumph forward Lachlan McLean sent the ball to the front of the net. The Kickers’ Luke Pavone outpaced his man but, when he slid in for the clear, it went off his boot in the wrong direction.

Richmond made an aggressive push into extra time but were unable to find the back of the other net, giving Greenville the win.