Pair of second-half goals down Kickers at North Carolina FC

Second-half goals by Max Flick and Jay Tee Kamara sent host North Carolina FC past the Kickers 2-1 in a Friday night matchup.

The loss, for Richmond (3-4-3), broke up an unbeaten stretch in June. The Kickers, after beating New England Revolution II June 5, drew with Forward Madison FC June 12 and Union Omaha June 19.

On Friday, in the sixth minute, the Kickers’ Ivan Magalhães set up Emiliano Terzaghi from 6 yards out, and Terzaghi headed the ball in to put Richmond up early.