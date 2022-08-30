'Parney Pants' - bold, colorful britches with distinctive prints - get day at The Diamond

The Flying Squirrels arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season. There is photographic evidence in Times-Dispatch image files that Todd Parnell, the team’s CEO, regularly wore khaki, gray and black slacks at work until around 2014.

And then came “Parney Pants,” his growing assortment of bold, colorful britches with distinctive prints. Those fancy pants have become the signature style of the Flying Squirrels’ face of the franchise.

The Double-A organization celebrates those pants Tuesday night at The Diamond, giving away “Parney Pants” bobble-heads to the first 1,000 fans 15 and older while inviting patrons to “rock your favorite funky, crazy, or patterned pants.”

Parnell was aware that professional golfer John Daly wore outlandish slacks while competing in tournaments. Daly has done so since about 2009. Somewhere along the line, Parnell acquired a pair of those eye-catching pants. They stayed in the closet, for the most part.

During a Flying Squirrels season several years ago, Parnell sensed that there wasn’t a sufficient amount of excitement among front-office members.

“We needed a little bit of a spark,” Parnell recalled Monday. “So I wore these crazy pants to a game.”

They were a hit, according to Parnell. The next night, Parnell reverted to standard, unremarkable slacks. A fan who attended the previous game wanted to know why Parnell ditched those “Parney Pants” that were so popular at The Diamond.

“It kind of clicked with me that it might be something that people liked,” Parnell said. “So then I started wearing them intermittently, and then it started to be an every-game thing.

“And then it went from an every-game thing to just wearing them every single day.”

Parnell’s outgoing personality seemed to comfortably fit into these “Parney Pants.” And there it stays.

Parnell during the summer was preparing to attend the funeral of a friend’s father. The friend requested that Parnell come in “Parney Pants.”

Parnell said he now owns more than 100 pairs of the outlandish slacks. The souvenir shop at The Diamond, the Squirrels Nest, sells “Parney Pants” with the Flying Squirrels logo.

“I hardly ever go out in public without the pants on,” said Parnell.