Parney's postcard from baseball's winter meetings: 'The Parney Family Coaching Tree'

Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell checks in from baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego for The Times-Dispatch:

Greetings from sunny San Diego. Wednesday was an active day as meetings progressed and the hectic activity of the baseball winter meetings took place.

OK, I’m tired. You’d think after 33 winter meetings, I’d be in “game shape,” but the hustle and bustle of these meetings has brought me to the canvas. But more to accomplish, so we’ll caffeine up and get through it.

By now, you know the Aaron Judge news — a Yankee for life. He was spotted in our hotel this week, not the big league hotel down the street, so the lobby lizard scuttlebutt was he did the deal here. I am a little disappointed he didn’t go to San Francisco, but talking to the Giants brass they are not done assembling their roster for 2023.

Can’t talk specifics yet, but the minors will once again be used as a testing ground for baseball rules in 2023. Those of you who follow MLB closely will see some of the rule changes we had in Richmond this past year in the big leagues next year.

Went to the Double-A executive meeting with all 30 clubs. Mike LaCassa, among others, did a great job of recapping 2022. It is good to see our industry has gotten its swagger back after some painful years because of COVID.

League administrator Ronnie Glenn asked me to speak at the Double-A meeting to address best practices pertaining to treatment of visiting teams and umpires. I am very proud that Richmond has become well known for working diligently to make visiting teams and umpires comfortable during their time in Richmond. As with just about everything, communication with the teams and umpires is critical to relationship success, and we work very hard to achieve that with every team that visits The Diamond, including the umpires.

One of my favorite annual traditions is the “Parney Family Coaching Tree” party that brings together people from all over the industry that we have worked with at various points throughout the past 33 baseball seasons. Our “tree” now has spread to the point where our branches have executives in all four levels of the minors and now extend to 20 teams, so one-sixth of the 120 affiliated teams.

The lifelong connection we have together is real, and the laughter and stories often are at my expense, as is the bar bill, but it really makes me realize how special this career has been to me and my family. This week really put some bounce into my step, and I am very grateful to my brothers and sisters in Minor League Baseball for all they mean to me and my family.

Along with Brendon Porter and Mike Murphy, I went to the Tampa Bay Rays party, our major league affiliate of the Montgomery Biscuits. I’m like a proud papa when around “Murph” and “BP.” One of the main reasons Lou DiBella wanted to purchase another team more than five years ago was for growth opportunities for people like “BP” and “Murph,” and I just sat and smiled listening to the Rays talk glowingly about the job they are doing in Montgomery.

And the same goes for our wonderful and talented staff in Richmond. Larry Baer and others from the Giants, and Giants manager Gabe Kapler, were very positive about the staff here with us in San Diego and those back home. It’s always good to hear great things about “your kids,” and that has been a major source of pride for me this week.

Ended the night with Squirrels staffers Caroline Phipps and Garrett Erwin as they head back to Richmond. Assistant GM Ben Terry is sticking around with me for one more night and another round of meetings.