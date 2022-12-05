Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings: Celebrating a major award

Good morning from sunny, but brisk San Diego. The 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings are off to a fast start. And yes, I’m groggy. The morning workout was a fist fight but the sweat was much needed.

By now, you have heard the big news, Richmond. YOU won the 2022 Minor League Baseball CommUNITY Champion award! Out of 120 affiliated teams across the country, we, and YOU, were recognized as the organization that most exemplifies impact in our community 365 days a year.

So many people caused this recognition, from Lou DiBella and our ownership group, to the amazing relationship we have with Kyle Haines and everyone at the San Francisco Giants, the amazing players that not only don the Flying Squirrels unis on the field but the help they give us in the community when they are not playing, especially you Jacob Heyward, the media partners that cover us, the talented and dedicated front office staff, the game-day employees and yes, the fans, to name just a few. I have said it over and over since 2009, Richmond and the Squirrels have a love affair that is unmatched and we do not, and should not, ever take that for granted. THANK YOU ALL!

For once, I was speechless on stage and my friend and teammate, a Richmond native and proud VCU alumnae, Caroline Phipps, did a great job delivering a passionate and eloquent acceptance speech.

The number of people in the industry that were happy for us at the awards show was tangible. And appreciated. People in this awesome industry love us, and we love them, and their outward expressions last night touched me and all of our Squirrels travel contingent, and I hope each of you back home can experience the tremendous pride and gratitude we have for receiving this awesome award.

On top of that, we were also a finalist for Organization of the Year that ultimately was won by our friends at the Nashville Sounds, who are a great example of what will happen when a new ballpark comes to Richmond. Nashville played for years in an old ballpark and have led Minor League Baseball in attendance since the opening of their new ballpark a few years ago.

MLB officials Peter Woodfork and Kurt Hunzecker both mentioned the new Richmond ballpark in their remarks at the Opening Session. Our industry is excited for what we have going on in Richmond and all of us have to keep working together efficiently and diligently to make the new ballpark in Richmond happen by March 2025. I am confident we will, and I am personally grateful for Mayor Stoney, his staff, City Council and RVA Diamond Partners for working so hard to make this become a reality.

Ben Terry, Garrett Erwin and Caroline Phipps spent the day attending several seminars regarding ticket sales, promotions, technology and other important issues so that we can continue growing and serving our Richmond community for years to come.

Speaking of the new ballpark, Erik Judson, who is working with RVA Diamond Partners, and his team gave us a tour of Petco Park. Erik was instrumental in the development of that ballpark project and although it is a Major League ballpark, it has many similarities to the Diamond District we plan on building and the impact that the ballpark had, and has, on the revitalization of downtown San Diego is quite evident.

I will report tomorrow on a meeting and party we attended with our MLB affiliate the San Francisco Giants and other “rumors” that are circulating around the hotel lobby, including Aaron Judge rumors. By now you have heard what I heard in the lobby that Justin Verlander will be a Met for the next two years. That will make Sweet Lou DiBella a happy camper as he has long been a devout Mets fan.