Passion for game continues to drive Lorenzo Bundy, a former JMU standout from Tappahannock, after four decades in pro baseball

The first professional baseball team that Lorenzo Bundy ever attended was a Richmond Braves game.
It was 1968 or 1969, Bundy believes, which would’ve made him 10 or 11 years old. He went with his Little League team from Tappahannock, his hometown.
Later, at Essex High School in Tappahannock, Bundy played football, basketball and ran track, too. But baseball was the hook that stuck, and that has remained planted since.
Bundy went on to play at James Madison, before signing with the Texas Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 1981. That began a still-active career in pro baseball that has gone from player to coach and manager, and that is now in its 40th season.
The 62 year old was announced as the manager of the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, an affiliate of the Mets, in January 2020, and is now in his first real season with the team after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s slate.
That gig brought him back to Richmond this week, for the current six-game series between the Rumble Ponies and the Flying Squirrels.
And a passion for the game that was cultivated growing up during what Bundy characterized as a golden age of baseball in Tappahannock is still driving the now 62 year old each day.
“I love the interaction with the players. I love the interaction with the fans,” Bundy said Friday. “And I feel like I make a difference. And I feel like I’m good at what I do.”
Bundy, as a player at JMU from 1978-81, hit 36 career home runs, which is still tied for third in program history. In the field, Bundy settled in at first base, which was a position that may have helped him develop the mental approach to be a coach and manager.
From that perch, Bundy had a prime spot to ponder game strategy. He’s always been a student of the game.
“You start to think about pitching moves, or should you pinch hit or should you pinch run or should you steal a base or hit and run or do something in that situation,” Bundy said. “I was kind of managing as I was playing.”
After signing with the Rangers out of JMU, Bundy played eight seasons of pro ball, including time in the Mexican League. He reached as high as Triple A.
At the end of his career in 1989, Bundy served as a player coach in Double A with the Jacksonville Expos, an affiliate of the former Montreal Expos.
Bundy got his first managerial job the following year, leading the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Expos in Florida.
Since, Bundy has also managed in South Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico. He’s coached in the majors with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Marlins, too.
As a manager and coach, Bundy feels he has something that can help current players in the sense that he’s experienced what they’re now going through — the grind of the minors, being away from home and dealing with the rise in competition.
Jackie Robinson was Bundy’s favorite player and he referenced one of Robinson’s famous quotes Friday: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”
“Any little things that you can say to help or get this guy through a season or get him through a bad week,” Bundy said.
Bundy has managed winter league ball in Mexico for over two decades, too. He sometimes runs into other baseball people who ask him why he keeps doing it. His answer is, “Because I love it.”
And he hasn’t let go of a dream he’s held to manage in the majors. It’s something he continues to strive for.
“I think that dream is going to continue until that uniform comes off my back,” Bundy said.
Before this week, the last time Bundy was in Richmond in an official baseball capacity was 2002, when he was a hitting coach with the former Pawtucket Red Sox and they visited the Braves.
He’s still going strong now. And he plans to keep going as long as the baseball passion inside of him continues to burn.
“I still enjoy what I’m doing,” Bundy said. “So as long as we’re enjoying it, I think we’re going to keep pushing that button.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr