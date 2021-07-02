Passion for game continues to drive Lorenzo Bundy, a former JMU standout from Tappahannock, after four decades in pro baseball

Bundy, as a player at JMU from 1978-81, hit 36 career home runs, which is still tied for third in program history. In the field, Bundy settled in at first base, which was a position that may have helped him develop the mental approach to be a coach and manager.

From that perch, Bundy had a prime spot to ponder game strategy. He’s always been a student of the game.

“You start to think about pitching moves, or should you pinch hit or should you pinch run or should you steal a base or hit and run or do something in that situation,” Bundy said. “I was kind of managing as I was playing.”

After signing with the Rangers out of JMU, Bundy played eight seasons of pro ball, including time in the Mexican League. He reached as high as Triple A.

At the end of his career in 1989, Bundy served as a player coach in Double A with the Jacksonville Expos, an affiliate of the former Montreal Expos.

Bundy got his first managerial job the following year, leading the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Expos in Florida.

Since, Bundy has also managed in South Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico. He’s coached in the majors with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Marlins, too.