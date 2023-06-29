Every starting pitcher who takes the mound at The Diamond has an opportunity to do something that’s never been done in a Richmond minor league ballpark: throw a perfect game, which New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German accomplished Wednesday night in Oakland.

According to baseball-reference.com, there have been 191 perfect games in the minor leagues since 1887. A Richmond Brave was responsible for No. 149.

Pete Smith’s gem comes with an asterisk. It was a seven-inning job, the second game of a doubleheader at Rochester’s Silver Stadium in May of 1992. Each minor league doubleheader game is seven innings. The R-Braves topped the Red Wings 1-0.

Smith struck out 12 - including seven of the first nine batters he faced - and that was the first International League perfect game in 18 years. He induced five ground-ball outs, two pop-ups and two fly balls. Smith did not go beyond a 2-1 count on any batter.

“Everything worked out, even though I was nervous," he said after the game.

Smith was 25 at the time of his perfect game, and had extensive MLB experience with the Braves before his time in Richmond during the 1992 season.

Smith is the only Richmond pitcher who has thrown a perfect game in the minors, per baseball-reference.com.

Smith was promoted from the Triple-A R-Braves to the Atlanta Braves later in 1992 season, and he went 7-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 11 big league starts. His career ended during the late 1990s, after time with other organizations, and he finished 47-71 with a 4.55 ERA.

Smith was a member of a very famous rotation in 1993. The other Braves’ starters were Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, and Steve Avery.

