Petersburg's 'Mr. Undrafted,' Quinton Spain, will start in the Super Bowl Sunday for the Bengals

LOS ANGELES - It was 2015, and Quinton Spain's family, friends and coaches were all gathered at a party in Petersburg to celebrate his selection in that year's NFL draft.

As each round passed, Spain's phone buzzed with teams that had shown interest in him telling him to hang on, that they'd get to him.

By the time the final round was wrapping up, though, it was becoming clear it wasn't going to happen.

Spain ducked out of the party with his brother and his sister.

"We went out back to talk, and he was like, 'I'm not getting drafted,'" his sister, Teona Henderson, recalled. "I started crying, because I felt like it was all being taken away from him.

"But he said, 'It's fine. I'm going to prove to them I'm supposed to be there.'"

He's done that, and more.

Spain, an offensive lineman, turned a tryout contract with the Tennessee Titans into a seven-year NFL career that will reach a new peak Sunday as a Super Bowl starter, for the Cincinnati Bengals.

He goes by the name "Mr. Undrafted" on Twitter, lest he forget where he came from.

He's also made it a point to stay connected to his hometown of Petersburg through his success. He was a star in football and basketball during a golden age of Crimson Wave athletics, and started a summer camp for area kids - with a caveat.

"The biggest thing was, he refused to do the camp if anybody had to pay," said Petersburg football coach Michael Scott. "He would always do it for free. You know, he's just that type of person."

His story is not an uncommon one for the area. He was raised by a single mother, Tracey Spain, bouncing from home to home as family members and others took them in.

That experience colored a decision he made after his fourth year of college, when he decided to return to West Virginia for a fifth season shortly after the birth of his first son.

"I wanted to make sure I was there for my son that whole season, and it was a blessing," he said. "Even with me not still being with the mother of my child, I'm still going to be there for my child, no matter what."

Next came life in the NFL, where he quickly became a starter in Tennessee before signing in Buffalo.

NFL players reach free agency after four years, and after a successful fifth year with the Bills, he finally reached the big payday pro players dream of, signing a three-year, $15 million contract.

But weeks into the season he had been benched, and made the decision that things weren't working out for him in Buffalo.

"I was a man, and asked them if they could release me so I could start over," he said of walking away from the money. "It was a great decision that I made to bet on myself again, and I'm happy I did it."

From there it was back to making the league minimum in Cincinnati, where a successful end of the 2020 season led to him being brought back this year.

Bengals teammates and coaches laud Spain's production on the field, but rave about his impact off of it.

"He's a guy that's kind of taken a lot of the young guys under his wing, kind of teaching them how to be a pro," Cincinnati assistant Frank Pollack said. "He's the guy that will ask a question that he already knows the answer to, but he's kind of asking it for the room. Maybe some of the young guys are a little shy to ask; he'll ask. And he's that guy."

Spain was aghast when he arrived and learned that the linemen didn't hang out much outside of football, so he instituted Thursday night dinners - they pick a new restaurant each week, and get to know each other better.

Scott, his high school coach, said even when he was young he took it on himself to be a leader of whatever team he was on, even when the odds said he wasn't supposed to be there.

"I'll say to him, 'Man, I can't believe you're doing this or that,'" Scott said. "And he'll just laugh. 'Gotta go out there and do what I'm supposed to do and prove them wrong.'

"And he always does it."

Spain's life was enriched again earlier this season when he and his wife, Alexandra, welcomed a son, Nico, togther.

"That's who I come home to see at night, and he just puts a smile on my face after a long day of work," Spain said.

Sunday, he'll be the one who gets to put a smile on the face of others, as he takes the field in Los Angeles at the Super Bowl, with his family in attendance.

"I'm a very happy mother," Henderson said earlier this week, preparing for the trip.

Spain said the feeling is mutual.

"Me growing up, a lot of people don't make it out of there," he said. "So me being able to be in the Super Bowl from my hometown, it's a blessing. I know the city is behind me, so I'm just trying to go out there and make them proud."