Phil Niekro, dead at 81, struggled with development angle as R-Braves manager

Phil Niekro managed the 1991 Triple-A Richmond Braves and even before the season’s first pitch had an uneasy feeling. He wanted to win too badly.

“I knew when I took the job that I was going to have some trouble with the development-over-winning thing,” he told The Times-Dispatch following that season, his only one as a manager. "All of the guys on the club wanted to win, the people in the stands who paid their money came to see Richmond win, and every time I walked out on the field, my intention was to win."

With the goal of development, Mr. Niekro's superiors often mandated that he use younger but less productive players instead of the best men available. It's a quandary every minor-league manager faces. Mr. Niekro’s R-Braves finished with the worst record in the International League, 65-79.

The former knuckleballer for the Atlanta Braves died at 81, the team announced Sunday, after battling cancer.

Atlanta’s Triple-A team played in Richmond 1966-2008, and Mr. Niekro was one of the most famous individuals to wear an R-Braves uniform. He pitched primarily with the Atlanta Braves, and won 318 games over his 24-year Hall of Fame career, which ended in 1987 at age 48.