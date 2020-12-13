Phillips: Against all odds, the Washington Football Team is...likable?

Not ideal.

Rivera knows this. He also knows Washington fans show up each week expecting the worst, because they've been conditioned to see it that way over the past 20 years.

And so after Sunday's victory against the 49ers, he made a short plea to the reporters who cover the team.

"The message I'm hoping to get across as we go forward as a football team is, we're going to be a different team," he said. "We're going to play differently. We're going to try to create a sustainable, winning culture that we can all feel good about and feel proud about.

"And with the way these guys are playing and with their development, I hope that's the message that's getting across to the fans, and that you guys can put out there to help us."

Sunday's victory, and the one in Pittsburgh that preceded it, are strong proof of the first half of that statement.

Previous Washington teams would have let the Thanksgiving win in Dallas go straight to their heads, and would have launched a victory tour and merchandise line after the Steelers victory.

Instead, this group (OK, this defense) turned in a solid effort against a solid 49ers team, wrestling away a win that wasn't going to be handed to them.