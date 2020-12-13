Phillips: Against all odds, the Washington Football Team is...likable?

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Celebrating the biggest game of his professional career, Chase Young made a FaceTime call to his mom, Carla, from the postgame locker room.
Carla Young is already somewhat famous among Washington Football Team fans - in a season where only family members have been allowed to attend games, she still arrives hours before games, and screams her head off from the stands.
"It gives me some motivation when I'm tired," Chase said. "Like, I can't look like no sucker for my mom."
So when Chase Young entered the postgame interview room, he brought Mom along - and she shared her thoughts about a two-touchdown day for the defense.
"Oh my gosh! I'm just so worn out!" she exclaimed. "It was just outstanding. I couldn't even believe it. I'm in shock."
The son beamed with pride. Washington fans celebrated the rise of a game-changing talent. And nationally, more skeptics were won over to this season's unlikeliest feel-good story.
"You're seeing a lot of personalities come out, and we're starting to have fun with it," said linebacker Cole Holcomb, who sports the league's most ridiculous hairstyle.
("It's mullet season, dude," he proclaimed earlier this year.)
Something strange happened on the road to first place: Washington became easy to root for.
The biggest reasons are the obvious ones.
Quarterback Alex Smith completed one of the biggest injury comebacks in sports history, re-writing the book on what's possible after undergoing 17 surgeries on his injured right leg.
Coach Ron Rivera, another man highly regarded across the league, spent the first two months of the season fighting a winning battle with cancer, one that left him 30 pounds lighter and barely able to swallow, yet he was on the sideline for every game.
There are other reasons, too - young receiver Terry McLaurin, former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas, and others.
It's 2020, and we need a feel-good story.
Of course, there is an asterisk to all these warm fuzzies, and it's large enough we cannot go any further without mentioning it.
Team owner Dan Snyder has systematically alienated the fanbase, and most of the league, over the past 21 years.
He petulantly fought the name change, sued season-ticket holders and has cycled through coaches every few years. At the moment, his team is the subject of an investigation by the NFL into alleged widespread sexual misconduct, and his three ownership partners are suing him to jump ship.
Not ideal.
Rivera knows this. He also knows Washington fans show up each week expecting the worst, because they've been conditioned to see it that way over the past 20 years.
And so after Sunday's victory against the 49ers, he made a short plea to the reporters who cover the team.
"The message I'm hoping to get across as we go forward as a football team is, we're going to be a different team," he said. "We're going to play differently. We're going to try to create a sustainable, winning culture that we can all feel good about and feel proud about.
"And with the way these guys are playing and with their development, I hope that's the message that's getting across to the fans, and that you guys can put out there to help us."
Sunday's victory, and the one in Pittsburgh that preceded it, are strong proof of the first half of that statement.
Previous Washington teams would have let the Thanksgiving win in Dallas go straight to their heads, and would have launched a victory tour and merchandise line after the Steelers victory.
Instead, this group (OK, this defense) turned in a solid effort against a solid 49ers team, wrestling away a win that wasn't going to be handed to them.
As for the second part, it's impossible to ignore the past - all those things happened. But it's also true that Snyder is not the only villain among America's billionaires. Indeed, many of you reading this may cash paychecks from a company or owner with a less-than-wholesome track record.
If the NFL is serious about investigating what has happened in Washington, there's hope that process will bring about a team that is easier to support.
Rivera is already doing his part. He's leaned into the Football Team name and identity, and worked to assemble a team worth cheering for.
Sunday night in Arizona, he was asked how things change now that his team isn't the underdog anymore - Washington is now the favorite to win the NFC East.
"We're relevant, we're in the conversation, people are talking about us, and we have to maintain and be humble," Rivera said.
In the background were the noises of a celebratory locker room.
"It just made me happy because I know what we've been through since the beginning of the season," defensive lineman Daron Payne said. "To see it all unfolding and us keep working hard and it's coming together, I feel like everybody around us knows it's coming together, and we want to keep fighting for each other."
They might even pick up a few more fans along the way.
