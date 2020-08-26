Phillips: As Dan Snyder digs in his heels, it's up to the other owners to hold him responsible

ASHBURN - The NFL owners are on the clock.
League executives like to boast that 47% of their fanbase is female, the most of any sport in America. What, then, will they do about the 100% of humans who should be bothered by Wednesday's allegations of sexual harassment at the Washington Football Team?
When Carolina owner Jerry Richardson found himself in a similar situation in 2017, pressure was applied privately and Richardson agreed to sell the team, helping the league avoid a potentially ugly legal showdown.
No such graceful exit is coming here. Washington owner Dan Snyder made that clear in a stunning six-paragraph statement Wednesday afternoon.
"The Washington Post article reads like a 'hit job' relying on unnamed sources and allegations that are largely ten to twenty years old," Snyder wrote.
He continued: "It is clear that there are other negative agendas at work in this reporting."
Snyder has made similar allegations in legal filings during the past month, attempting to tie the flood of negative news to actions by minority owner Dwight Schar, who has been actively shopping his stake in the team.
The Washington Post, which has done extensive reporting on the team's culture, is owned by Jeff Bezos, who is reportedly interested in buying an NFL franchise.
Snyder's complaints about the reporting ring hollow, though. The Post quoted several people on the record who had direct knowledge of the events, and that the events are a decade old doesn't make them any less relevant to whether Snyder is fit to own an NFL team.
Snyder's statement called to mind longtime Raiders owner Al Davis, who sued the league multiple times over perceived slights.
The laugh line, to the extent that there is comedy to be found here, was Snyder's promise to be more hands-on as an owner.
"I have admittedly been too hands-off as an owner and allowed others to have day-to-day control to the detriment of our organization," he wrote.
The knock on Snyder over the years from a football perspective has been his constant, day-to-day meddling in the affairs of the franchise.
He lined up the Deion Sanders signing, put a gallon of vanilla ice cream on a defensive coordinator's desk because he didn't like the play calling, and developed a friendship with Robert Griffin III that ultimately led to Griffin telling Mike Shanahan which plays he could call, among other infamous incidents.
Those infractions are on the field, though. It's Snyder's tarnishing of a once-proud franchise, and his culture that denigrated women, that should lead to his removal.
He knows the only way he can be forced out is by a vote of his fellow owners, a decision they would be incredibly reluctant to make. Those wealthy men and women no doubt want to avoid setting the precedent that the skeletons in their closet could one day force them to give up their prized franchises.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Wednesday night. It read, in part: "We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL."
Goodell said the team will be allowed to finish its review of the allegations before the league discusses "any appropriate action."
A fine feels like a sure thing. Losing draft picks is also possible. Neither is a satisfactory outcome.
The league that comes down harshly on players must apply a similar standard to its fellow owners. Snyder's unrepentance and willingness to cry "fake news" in the face of credible allegations is a stain on a league that is otherwise making steps toward being socially conscious.
A showdown is brewing. It will be messy, and it will be ugly. At the end, we'll find out whether the league's owners believe character matters more than money.
