Phillips: As Dan Snyder digs in his heels, it's up to the other owners to hold him responsible

He knows the only way he can be forced out is by a vote of his fellow owners, a decision they would be incredibly reluctant to make. Those wealthy men and women no doubt want to avoid setting the precedent that the skeletons in their closet could one day force them to give up their prized franchises.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Wednesday night. It read, in part: "We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL."

Goodell said the team will be allowed to finish its review of the allegations before the league discusses "any appropriate action."

A fine feels like a sure thing. Losing draft picks is also possible. Neither is a satisfactory outcome.

The league that comes down harshly on players must apply a similar standard to its fellow owners. Snyder's unrepentance and willingness to cry "fake news" in the face of credible allegations is a stain on a league that is otherwise making steps toward being socially conscious.

A showdown is brewing. It will be messy, and it will be ugly. At the end, we'll find out whether the league's owners believe character matters more than money.