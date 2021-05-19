Phillips: As Ron Rivera cleans house in Ashburn, Morgan Moses is an undeserved casualty, but the approach is sound

Moses, of Meadowbrook High and UVA fame, was an iron man at right tackle, starting 96 consecutive games since winning the starting spot in 2015.

Canton won't be calling for his jacket size, but you can't have a functioning NFL team without players like him, who put in the hard work to be available and productive on a weekly basis.

All of which makes his exit tough to swallow.

Freeing up his money will help as long-term contracts near for the defensive line stars, but this wasn't strictly financial. Instead, it's about a new coach who appears intent on erasing any trace of what happened in Ashburn before his arrival.

During last year's training camp, Rivera used the team's 2019 record - 3-13 - as regular motivation.

When players would let up during drills, he would often shout at them some variation of: You think this is good enough? You're satisfied being 3-13?

In the NFL, even 3-13 teams have good players. But Rivera has diagnosed problems that run far deeper than just on-field play, and his talk of a new culture isn't empty rhetoric.

He's cleaned house in less public ways too - several team employees were let go last week, and last month a number of scouts met the same fate.