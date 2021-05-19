Phillips: As Ron Rivera cleans house in Ashburn, Morgan Moses is an undeserved casualty, but the approach is sound

Somebody get Ron Rivera an HGTV show, because it's Demo Day in Ashburn.
Rivera is stripping the Washington Football Team down to its foundation, having deemed little of the past decade worth keeping.
The record speaks for itself. The 2010s brought no playoff wins, very few moments of note and a seemingly endless barrage of embarrassment. This organization was bad at drafting, bad at winning, even bad at selling beer before its expiration date.
Rivera isn't wrong, but the approach has meant sour finishes for two of the organization's pillars of stability during that time, Ryan Kerrigan and Morgan Moses.
Kerrigan bounced to the rival Eagles on Monday, bestowing upon Moses the title of "longest tenured player" with the franchise.
Wednesday, it emerged that Moses won't wear the crown for long.
Per sources, the franchise will allow him to reach out to other teams in search of a trade partner, which would allow him to keep his $7.5 million salary for the upcoming season while picking his destination.
If no teams bite, the likely outcome is that Moses is released outright.
Moses, of Meadowbrook High and UVA fame, was an iron man at right tackle, starting 96 consecutive games since winning the starting spot in 2015.
Canton won't be calling for his jacket size, but you can't have a functioning NFL team without players like him, who put in the hard work to be available and productive on a weekly basis.
All of which makes his exit tough to swallow.
Freeing up his money will help as long-term contracts near for the defensive line stars, but this wasn't strictly financial. Instead, it's about a new coach who appears intent on erasing any trace of what happened in Ashburn before his arrival.
During last year's training camp, Rivera used the team's 2019 record - 3-13 - as regular motivation.
When players would let up during drills, he would often shout at them some variation of: You think this is good enough? You're satisfied being 3-13?
In the NFL, even 3-13 teams have good players. But Rivera has diagnosed problems that run far deeper than just on-field play, and his talk of a new culture isn't empty rhetoric.
He's cleaned house in less public ways too - several team employees were let go last week, and last month a number of scouts met the same fate.
Doing so publicly comes at a cost. No sane team would offer Washington a big trade package for Moses, knowing they might be able to get him for free if they can just wait a month.
Losing Moses stings. But losing football games stings more, and watching a once-proud organization consistently embarrass itself stings the worst.
Rivera has determined that this house needs to be gutted before it can be rebuilt. After watching the last decade, it's hard to blame him.
