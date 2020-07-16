The clock is ticking, and the actions taken so far aren’t good enough.
Thursday’s stomach-churning report from the Washington Post is certainly the most comprehensive indictment on Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder to date, but far from the only data point.
Snyder has been called out before, publicly and privately. The New York Times wrote about mistreatment of the team’s cheerleaders in 2018. Multiple outlets have reported over the years on everything from Snyder underpaying his former nanny (2006) to suing a 73-year-old season-ticket holder who was on Social Security (2009).
To be clear, such a drastic action should not be taken lightly, even amid the outrage of Thursday’s article, which said women who worked for the team were advised to avoid a clear staircase because male employees would unapologetically look up their skirts.
None of the incidents of sexual harassment were directly tied to Snyder, but make no mistake, they are the product of the environment he created.
Snyder’s response was to hire star D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an “independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.” Wilkinson reportedly advised Brett Kavanaugh before his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
The NFL must state loudly and clearly that is not good enough.
Snyder, who has not given interviews in years, must apologize, loudly and publicly. He must demonstrate that he understands why what has happened on his watch is wrong and lay out the plan he has to make it right.
If he is unwilling or unable to receive that message, he must sell the franchise.
Pro sports teams are owned by the wealthy, but, at their core, belong to the towns and people they represent.
What happened in Ashburn is not a reflection of Virginians or what they aspire to be. It is not a reflection of the fans who spend their time and money invested in something that should bring the community together, not tear it apart.
There are blueprints available.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was unaware in 2018 when a report detailed a similar environment within his NBA team.
Cuban’s restitution consisted of $10 million to advocacy groups and an overhaul of the team’s procedures. More importantly, though, it consisted of Cuban understanding and lamenting what his actions did to a generation of female employees at his team.
Change is possible, and change should be celebrated. But promises of change should only be tolerated for so long.
If Snyder were a well-respected owner, in good standing with the community, it would be fair to say he deserves an opportunity to put this controversy behind him, especially given the hiring of new coach Ron Rivera, who has made all the right moves in his first seven months.
But Snyder is not in that position. He recently was forced to change the name of the team, not voluntarily but after decades of public pressure was finally too much for the team’s sponsors. The team’s minority owners want out. The fans are already showing themselves out, as crowds over the past three years have demonstrated.
Snyder has rolled through nine coaches in 21 years, showing his antagonistic style of management along the way.
The Washington organization is also in the middle of seeking a landing spot for a new stadium, ideally to open in 2027. It’s hard to imagine any legislative body signing on to partner with a walking public relations crisis.
It’s unfair to take Snyder’s team from him without giving him the opportunity to reform. But a lawyer can’t be allowed to speak on his behalf. We need to hear from Snyder, and the clock is ticking.
Washington's' new name: Possums. Asleep at home. road kill on the road. (not mine. saw it else war).
The team has not been good since Snyder was AWARDED the ownership by the NFL over Jack Kent Cook's son, John... John Cook got the bum's rush from the NFL and we fans have suffered ever since... Snyder has been great at making money... Lousy at putting a team on the field that could be competitive... SELL THE TEAM!!! ~~~ Bob
You have no idea how happy it makes me to know you are a deadskins fan bobby. loL
I can see you now sitting in front of your 19 inch black and white TV about to explode from yelling at the screen!!! LOLOLOLOL~~~
In today's madness why would anyone want to buy a professional sports team in any sport?
The madness will end November 3rd...
Clearly this is a ploy for Jeff Bezos to acquire the Washington REDSKINS football franchise. I do not like the manner that Dan S. has used to manage the REDSKINS, but I Despise Jeff Bezos. However, either way this goes, I absolutely despise the NFL.
Bezos would be just as unpopular... I think the NFL knows it... ~~~ Bob
Yes, but big time liberal. One of yours, Sidewalk.
