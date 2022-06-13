Phillips: By stalling on Terry McLaurin deal, the Commanders are only hurting themselves

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin won't be at the team's minicamp practices this week as he continues to wait for a long-term contract.

McLaurin will be the one hurting financially at the end of the week - the team can fine him $93,085 for the absences. But it's Washington that will feel the pain long-term.

The Commanders' brass touts that it has begun negotiations with McLaurin, whose contract expires at the end of this season and will be in line for a payday befitting his star status.

However, by all accounts the team has yet to get serious in those negotiations, and in doing so they've taken what should be McLaurin's burden and put it on themselves.

As the Commanders continue to find themselves engulfed in negative headlines, keeping McLaurin in Washington would be a badly-needed PR win for the team - he's loved by teammates, works hard and has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite a quarterback rotation that would struggle to win games in the USFL.

What's unclear, and hard to understand, is why Washington insists on slow-playing the negotiations.

The team has the ability to use the franchise tag at the end of the season, giving him a deal that will probably be worth north of $20 million next year, but doing so will set in motion a chain of events that likely ends with McLaurin's departure.

If Washington had come out with a strong initial offer, strong enough to merit consideration from McLaurin's camp, then the heat would be on the other side. The receiver would have to decide if he wants to stay in Washington, or if he needs to make the (understandable, but unpopular) statement that he wants to test the market.

Instead, the team has given him a free out - he's under no pressure, because he's reportedly got nothing worth considering at the moment.

Coach Ron Rivera didn't do himself any favors last week when asked if McLaurin would be in attendance.

"I expect all our players to be here, because it is mandatory," Rivera responded.

It's unclear how alienating the star receiver is an effective long-term negotiating tactic.

If Washington wants to play out two franchise tag years, then let McLaurin go, that's the Commanders' right. It's also the fans' right to say that's no way to treat the paying customers, who have fallen in love with McLaurin's steady production and work ethic.

If there are financial reasons for doing so, that's not on Rivera, but it's no less disappointing. A McLaurin deal will likely have $50 million or so in guaranteed money, and NFL rules mandate that all guaranteed money is put in escrow the day a contract is signed.

If the Commanders think this will go like Jonathan Allen's negotiations, where the two sides became bitterly hostile, then he agreed to a team-friendly deal at the last minute, they're likely mistaken.

McLaurin isn't yet a Top 10 NFL receiver, but he's knocking on the door, and if Carson Wentz is healthy and throwing bombs this year, that level of production isn't unthinkable.

Receivers like that don't settle, nor do they need to in this market.

Washington could have put Terry McLaurin on the hot seat this week, making him decide between a fair deal and the statement that he wants to test the open market.

Instead, the Commanders are insisting on wearing the bad-guy cape. Whatever the reason, they're denying themselves a rare victory in an offseason that has seen far too few of them.