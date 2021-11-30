Phillips: Don't bother trying to make sense of the Washington Football Team. Just enjoy the ride.

LANDOVER, Md. - The starting quarterback was a math student a year ago, the new center is a male model, and the best linebacker is actually a safety.
Oh, and the Washington Football Team was 2-6 entering November, and now they're 5-6 and sitting in the final playoff spot in the NFC.
They accomplished that with wins against Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson, on the heels of a dreadful loss to the Denver Broncos that may have set organized football back decades.
Perhaps most refreshing of all, Washington's players had no interest in taking a postgame victory lap after their first home "Monday Night Football" win in a decade.
"We did our job," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "You don't reward a fish for swimming. I mean, we're supposed to win football games. That's what we get paid to do.
"So now we've got to look at it with a critical eye and make sure we don't get complacent. You know, the hardest thing is when you win, people start to relax a little bit and get ahead of themselves. And we can't do that, because we haven't arrived yet."
Even being near the point of arrival is an accomplishment for this team, which inexplicably turned the corner right as the season was starting to look the darkest.
How to explain the transformation? Don't bother with logic. Injuries have taken a handful of Washington's best players out of the lineup, including pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
In their place, rookie Shaka Toney announced his arrival Monday night, keeping Wilson on his toes.
Disgruntled superstar Landon Collins was moved off of the safety position, justifiably so, because Kam Curl has been playing at a Pro Bowl level.
On Monday, Collins forced a key fumble, setting aside his grievances and making big plays, including a sack of Wilson.
"I'm still not thrilled about it, but regardless, wherever they put me out on the field, I'm gonna try and make the best out of the opportunity," he said.
Coach Ron Rivera needled a reporter who asked about Collins, referring to his position as the "Buffalo nickel."
"It's really just a drop-down safety," Rivera said. "So if you guys say that once a while, he'll be happy."
On the offensive line, the team has now been through four centers. Monday marked the first game that Jon Toth was activated for - Toth is an NFL journeyman who doubles as a Calvin Klein model.
Then there's Heinicke, who seemingly down to his last chance has pulled three consecutive rabbits out of his hat.
"He's playing free, man," tight end Logan Thomas said. "The guy is special. He doesn't let stuff faze him, he just keeps going."
It's a whole that is far greater than the collection of parts.
Sure, there's been some scheduling luck - Newton right after his return to Carolina, and Wilson as he was clearly still hampered by injury - but there's also been a lot that Washington has done right, starting with a run game that has dominated the time of possession battle.
Is it sustainable? That's harder to say. On paper, none of this should have happened to begin with, let alone continue to happen. Washington was the underdog in all three games.
Punter Tress Way took a philosophical approach to the question, noting a similar run from 2-6 to the playoffs last year.
"The emotion behind the team - you guys have seen it in the past. It's dangerous. And it's really fun," Way said. "We've found this traction, we found this belief. And in a real cheesy way ... we kind of found each other."
Does that make sense? Not really. But very little has about the past month of success in Washington.
