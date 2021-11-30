Phillips: Don't bother trying to make sense of the Washington Football Team. Just enjoy the ride.

LANDOVER, Md. - The starting quarterback was a math student a year ago, the new center is a male model, and the best linebacker is actually a safety.

Oh, and the Washington Football Team was 2-6 entering November, and now they're 5-6 and sitting in the final playoff spot in the NFC.

They accomplished that with wins against Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson, on the heels of a dreadful loss to the Denver Broncos that may have set organized football back decades.

Perhaps most refreshing of all, Washington's players had no interest in taking a postgame victory lap after their first home "Monday Night Football" win in a decade.

"We did our job," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "You don't reward a fish for swimming. I mean, we're supposed to win football games. That's what we get paid to do.

"So now we've got to look at it with a critical eye and make sure we don't get complacent. You know, the hardest thing is when you win, people start to relax a little bit and get ahead of themselves. And we can't do that, because we haven't arrived yet."

Even being near the point of arrival is an accomplishment for this team, which inexplicably turned the corner right as the season was starting to look the darkest.