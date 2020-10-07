Phillips: Dwayne Haskins was put in an unfair situation, but his benching is justified

ASHBURN - Dwayne Haskins' body language told the story on Wednesday. His arms were folded as he stood several steps from the other quarterbacks, who were getting ready for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Haskins was doing no such preparation. He wasn't doing much of anything. Practice squad quarterback Steven Montez was taking the third-team snaps, which technically now belong to Haskins.

Nobody was willing to say it's over for Haskins in Washington, but it sure felt like it.

It's an unfair league, and nobody has experienced that more than Haskins, who was taken in the first round by Washington, reportedly at the owner's suggestion, then cycled through three coaches in his 13 games, never getting an offseason of work as the No. 1 quarterback.

Make no mistake, coach Ron Rivera wanted it to work out. It's nearly impossible to win right now without a star quarterback, and if Rivera could have made it work with Haskins, that frees up a first-round draft pick or a big chunk of salary cap space.

But Rivera has seen more than four games. He's seen practices and Zoom sessions, and chatted with former and current teammates about the quarterback. He's made his determination.