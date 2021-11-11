Phillips: For Ron Rivera, managing Chase Young resembles the challenge he faced with Cam Newton

Nothing is ever easy in Washington, where Robert Griffin III and Dwayne Haskins were also first-round picks who had high-profile clashes with coaches.

But Rivera has the clout, and the experience, to handle Young. And Young has the skill to emerge from this as one of the game's most dominant players.

He's struggling this season as teams take advantage of his eagerness to make a play, but he's still a world-class athlete who can create turnovers against anybody in the game.

His forced fumble at the end of the Broncos loss was the sort of game-saving play that superstars make, and demonstrated he's still capable of making them.

But as Rivera noted in his comments to Silver: "Where were those plays earlier in the game? ... Why do we have to always put ourselves behind the 8-ball to play that hard? We should always be at that level."

It's a message that Rivera has no doubt been trying to deliver privately, and one that is now out in the public as he tries new ways to reach Young.

Will it make a difference? That's up to Young, and how quickly he realizes that NFL fame is fleeting if it isn't backed up by production.