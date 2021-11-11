Phillips: For Ron Rivera, managing Chase Young resembles the challenge he faced with Cam Newton

ASHBURN - The warning light first went on during OTA practices in May.
Of the Washington Football Team's eventual 22 starters, 19 of them were at the optional workouts.
Among the missing was defensive end Chase Young, coming off a season where he was named the NFL's defensive rookie of the year. He was in California, filming commercials for Under Armour and eBay.
Later in the offseason there was a small commotion when it was revealed that Young wasn't vaccinated, nor was teammate Montez Sweat.
Then came coach Ron Rivera's preseason comments, where he repeatedly questioned the "maturity" of his team and whether they'd be able to handle the success of an NFC East title obtained with a 7-9 record.
That hunch has proven correct. Young has 1.5 sacks this year and has struggled to be an impact player for Washington.
He was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, and right now is the third-best defensive lineman on the team. As the league has adapted to his style, he is struggling to keep pace.
Rivera has studiously avoided calling Young out for any of this, finally breaking his silence last week in an interview on the team's website, where he told Mike Silver that Young "needs to stop pressing and trust (his) teammates."
Young had his chance to respond on Thursday. His thoughts on recent critique of his play?
"Everybody who talks, just wait till down the road," he said. "Just keep watching."
Asked directly about his conversations with Rivera, he said they "went well."
What about missing offseason practices to shoot commercials?
"I was making money, baby," he said. "Gotta make that money. None of y’all would’ve ducked the money. At the end of the day it’s a job. You feel me? Just like y’all do your job, I do my job."
Luckily for Washington, Rivera has been down this road before.
Cam Newton was a talented quarterback who was taken No. 1 in the NFL draft, and whose personality required special handling from Rivera.
They co-existed for nine seasons in Carolina, including a Super Bowl appearance.
Rivera's tenure in Washington will depend in large part on whether he can turn Young into a disruptive, game-changing force, just as Newton was.
That Rivera doesn't think he's getting that right now, and that he was willing to state his case through the media (even if it's just state media), is telling.
That Young was willing to push back is also telling.
Nothing is ever easy in Washington, where Robert Griffin III and Dwayne Haskins were also first-round picks who had high-profile clashes with coaches.
But Rivera has the clout, and the experience, to handle Young. And Young has the skill to emerge from this as one of the game's most dominant players.
He's struggling this season as teams take advantage of his eagerness to make a play, but he's still a world-class athlete who can create turnovers against anybody in the game.
His forced fumble at the end of the Broncos loss was the sort of game-saving play that superstars make, and demonstrated he's still capable of making them.
But as Rivera noted in his comments to Silver: "Where were those plays earlier in the game? ... Why do we have to always put ourselves behind the 8-ball to play that hard? We should always be at that level."
It's a message that Rivera has no doubt been trying to deliver privately, and one that is now out in the public as he tries new ways to reach Young.
Will it make a difference? That's up to Young, and how quickly he realizes that NFL fame is fleeting if it isn't backed up by production.
