Phillips: Is Dan Snyder paranoid, or are they actually out to get him?

That absence has fueled the image of Snyder as a Howard Hughes-type character, growing paranoid about the people around him. But it's not paranoia if it's true, and there are multiple people who might have incentive to nudge Snyder towards selling.

NFL owners have been displeased with the situation in Washington for the past few years, as declining attendance and TV ratings harms the league's financial standing. Tensions flared in 2018 when former NFL executive Brian Lafemina was brought in to fix Washington's business operations, then fired less than a year later.

Snyder's lawsuits this week could also be construed as a warning sign to the rest of the NFL, in case the league's other owners are thinking about encouraging, or forcing, Snyder to sell.

The court filing calls into question the character of Blair, accusing her of leaving Ashburn "with confidential information belonging to (Snyder) and/or the Team."

It also said that while still employed with the team, Blair told another employee that she had been in contact with the FBI about an employee who was involved in distributing pirated DVDs, and was later promoted into that employee's position when they were arrested and fired.