When the Baltimore Colts left their city in 1984, they had to move their equipment out in the cover of night to avoid angry fans.
As Dan Snyder prepares to pack, he's welcome to bring the moving truck down Constitution Avenue in broad daylight. Thousands would line up to wave goodbye.
Hey, they might even buy a few Johnny Rockets hamburgers while they wait.
Thursday's news, that the Washington Commanders
will be sold by Snyder, likely to a group led by Bethesda native Josh Harris, may not feel quite the same as winning a Super Bowl, but it's pretty darn close for a generation of football fans who have been on a seemingly never-ending quest to find rock bottom.
The price is believed to be the highest ever paid for a professional sports team.
Snyder arrived in a golden era for the franchise, which was coming off three Super Bowl wins. A lifelong fan who came ready to spend, he seemed poised to keep the good times rolling.
Instead, he gradually became an almost cartoonish villain, turning a yearslong waiting list for season tickets into a half-full stadium populated mostly by visiting fans.
He used the team's prestige to line his own pockets, whether it was making fans
use his branded MasterCard to charge their ticket purchases or opening an overpriced restaurant with memorabilia.
All the while, he poured that money into increasingly unprofitable ventures, whether it was Johnny Rockets, sports-radio stations in D.C. or his brief tenure with Six Flags, where he tried to extend the company's brand by opening "Rollercoaster Cuts," an amusement park-themed salon for children.
Lots of football teams lose. But the reputational damage of the losing was compounded as Snyder called the shots from his Potomac mansion or his $180 million yacht, whether it was who to draft (Dwayne Haskins Jr.) or who should coach (Jim Zorn).
Ultimately, it was the touch of arrogance that pervaded the organization that made it tough for fans to show up each week and lend their support to the operation.
Two years ago, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on what appeared to be a
covert operation by Snyder to enhance his name and standing on social media.
The day after the article, an early morning call came from Snyder's personal attorney, who suggested that Snyder was actually the victim of a coordinated "bot" campaign to smear his name, offering to pass along a spreadsheet with thousands of examples of the allegation. Many were by parody accounts or angry fans.
(Here we are, 395 words into this story, and we haven't even yet mentioned the alleged widespread sexual harassment, the alleged financial improprieties or even the time he
poured sour milk in a fellow businessman's suite.)
During his 24 years at the helm, Snyder provided few moments for local fans to celebrate.
The last major one was when Robert Griffin III defeated the Cowboys to claim a playoff spot at the end of the 2012 season, the last time FedEx Field truly rocked.
Indeed, as the team struggled, the fan base eroded, and the stadium now seats about 25,000 fewer fans than it did at its peak.
How Harris will manage the team remains to be seen. The NFL is a league built on parity, where franchises naturally float, or sink, to the .500 level.
Average won't be enough to win back a lost generation, but a new stadium, and perhaps a new identity, will go a long way in starting.
This isn't a call to return to the Redskins — that era is long gone — but rather a move away from the uninspired Commanders, which seemed to be as much a play to avoid litigation as it was a legitimate attempt at a brand the region could rally behind.
The future is bright, if for no other reason than because the present is about to become the past.
For the first time in a long time, it again feels that anything is possible.
73 PHOTOS: Washington loses to Philadelphia 20-16; railing collapses with Eagles fans on it
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he leaves the field on Sunday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH/
Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) trips as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) reacts after his pass is broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) reacts after making a game winning interception in the end zone in the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) their game on on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Washington lost 20-16.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) gets stopped by Eagles defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) gets his pass broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts after getting intercepted on the last play of the game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) talks to his teammate tight end John Bates (87) after their last pass was intercepted in the second half of NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after a football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embrace his former ODU teammate and current Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) following their game on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates his first down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make a pass as Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) pressures him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) collides into Philadelphia Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens (30) and corner back Josiah Scott (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) gets stopped by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) carries the ball as Washington Football Team defensive back Troy Apke (30) and tight end Sammis Reyes (80) defend during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks to his bench after failing to convert on third down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) celebrates with his teammate after sacking Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) carries the ball as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) nearly sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) reacts after his team failed to stop a third down conversion during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass as guard Brandon Scherff (75) protects during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) carries the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. The interception was overturned for a false start.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team celebrates after a Joey Slye (3) field goal during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) avoids a Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sack during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) collides into a camera operator after failing to secure a catch during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Seals-Jones was carted off the field following this play, he did not return for the remainder of the game.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is likely to command a salary in the $25 million per year range after a number of his peers received large contracts in a busy offseason for the position. Teammate Daron Payne is in a less enviable position for a new contract.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) carries the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates with running back Jaret Patterson (32) after scoring the first touchdown of the game during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball to running back Jaret Patterson (32) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Boston Scott (35) to score a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) is defended by Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) as he tries to put pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and outside linebacker David Mayo (51) stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) gets stopped during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team kicker Joey Slye (3) kicks an extra point during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after his team's first touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch as Washington Football Team defensive back Danny Johnson (36) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) makes his way to the locker room a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team players make their way to the locker rooms before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera inspects his team before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team center Keith Ismael (60) takes the field followed by his teammates before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles sideline before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team player makes his way to the locker room before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces his mother, Diane Dodsworth, before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team long snapper Camaron Cheeseman (54) signs autographs for fans before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team players warm up before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs for fans before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH