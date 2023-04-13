When the Baltimore Colts left their city in 1984, they had to move their equipment out in the cover of night to avoid angry fans.

As Dan Snyder prepares to pack, he's welcome to bring the moving truck down Constitution Avenue in broad daylight. Thousands would line up to wave goodbye.

Hey, they might even buy a few Johnny Rockets hamburgers while they wait.

Thursday's news, that the Washington Commanders will be sold by Snyder, likely to a group led by Bethesda native Josh Harris, may not feel quite the same as winning a Super Bowl, but it's pretty darn close for a generation of football fans who have been on a seemingly never-ending quest to find rock bottom.

Snyder arrived in a golden era for the franchise, which was coming off three Super Bowl wins. A lifelong fan who came ready to spend, he seemed poised to keep the good times rolling.

Instead, he gradually became an almost cartoonish villain, turning a yearslong waiting list for season tickets into a half-full stadium populated mostly by visiting fans.

He used the team's prestige to line his own pockets, whether it was making fans use his branded MasterCard to charge their ticket purchases or opening an overpriced restaurant with memorabilia.

All the while, he poured that money into increasingly unprofitable ventures, whether it was Johnny Rockets, sports-radio stations in D.C. or his brief tenure with Six Flags, where he tried to extend the company's brand by opening "Rollercoaster Cuts," an amusement park-themed salon for children.

Lots of football teams lose. But the reputational damage of the losing was compounded as Snyder called the shots from his Potomac mansion or his $180 million yacht, whether it was who to draft (Dwayne Haskins Jr.) or who should coach (Jim Zorn).

Ultimately, it was the touch of arrogance that pervaded the organization that made it tough for fans to show up each week and lend their support to the operation.

Two years ago, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on what appeared to be a covert operation by Snyder to enhance his name and standing on social media.

The day after the article, an early morning call came from Snyder's personal attorney, who suggested that Snyder was actually the victim of a coordinated "bot" campaign to smear his name, offering to pass along a spreadsheet with thousands of examples of the allegation. Many were by parody accounts or angry fans.

(Here we are, 395 words into this story, and we haven't even yet mentioned the alleged widespread sexual harassment, the alleged financial improprieties or even the time he poured sour milk in a fellow businessman's suite.)

During his 24 years at the helm, Snyder provided few moments for local fans to celebrate.

The last major one was when Robert Griffin III defeated the Cowboys to claim a playoff spot at the end of the 2012 season, the last time FedEx Field truly rocked.

Indeed, as the team struggled, the fan base eroded, and the stadium now seats about 25,000 fewer fans than it did at its peak.

How Harris will manage the team remains to be seen. The NFL is a league built on parity, where franchises naturally float, or sink, to the .500 level.

Average won't be enough to win back a lost generation, but a new stadium, and perhaps a new identity, will go a long way in starting.

This isn't a call to return to the Redskins — that era is long gone — but rather a move away from the uninspired Commanders, which seemed to be as much a play to avoid litigation as it was a legitimate attempt at a brand the region could rally behind.

The future is bright, if for no other reason than because the present is about to become the past.

For the first time in a long time, it again feels that anything is possible.

