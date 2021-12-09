Phillips: It's a big game in Washington on Sunday, but it's not a referendum on the fan base

The upper level is $199, and the club level starts at $401 in the corners and goes to $501 at midfield.

Even with those prices, it's expected to be close to a sellout crowd on Sunday. That's good news for Snyder, who stands to make about $11 million before he ever sells a parking spot, t-shirt or pretzel.

But those high prices also serve to tilt the crowd towards the visiting team's fans, who only get one chance a year to see their favorite players.

There are stadiums and atmospheres that make fans want to come back. Dallas has no problems selling out its mega-stadium, and even older venues like Denver and Carolina, to name two places Washington has been recently, put on a compelling enough show off the field to get fans off their couches on Saturdays.

Winning will fix a lot of Washington's problems, but four games won't be enough to get the job done.

"We have to give them something to want to come here and cheer about," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "I think our fans have always been good. I don't think we've always put the best product out there and given them a reason to come."