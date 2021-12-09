Phillips: It's a big game in Washington on Sunday, but it's not a referendum on the fan base

If you attended a game at FedEx Field during its first decade, when the waiting list for season tickets was real and the traffic was even realer, a trip in 2021 brings an immediate surprise: A big chunk of the stadium is missing.
The team has gradually removed much of the end zone seating in the upper level, reducing the stadium from a peak capacity of 91,000 to its current 67,167.
Even that is too many seats on most Sundays, and has been for a while.
But this Sunday isn't a regular Sunday. It's Washington vs. Dallas, and with Washington riding a four-game win streak, it's a game with major NFC East implications.
Immediately after Sunday's win in Las Vegas, Washington coach Ron Rivera was imploring fans to come out and be loud, to give the home team a lift.
"All hands on deck," he said.
And for Rivera, that's true. A win against Dallas would kick excitement around this team into overdrive, and put some legitimacy behind the team's newly-stated postseason aspirations.
But for the fanbase, it's far too soon to declare a game a "must-win" in the attendance ledger. Indeed, it's a distinction that might not be made for another six years, when the team hopes to open a new stadium.
Since owner Dan Snyder took over, the on-field product has often been bad, but the stadium product has been worse.
Snyder didn't build FedEx Field. He inherited it from Jack Kent Cooke, but the team coasted for years on demand for tickets instead of improving the fan experience, and recent efforts to solve that will take time to resonate.
There's the location - a mile from the nearest Metro station, and at least 45 minutes by car from most Northern Virginia fans.
There's the condition - twice this season water pipes have burst, drenching unsuspecting fans below.
Then there's the environment itself - most weeks a loud cheer rings out when the visiting team scores.
Rivera isn't wrong to call for fan participation, and indeed, anything that can give his scrappy underdogs a lift is something he should be lobbying for.
But it's possible to be a true fan and also want nothing to do with FedEx Field.
The stadium experience doesn't just have to be good to lure fans in, it has to be better than the home experience. With high-definition televisions, pizza delivery and standard pricing on beer, the NFL is the ultimate TV product.
Tickets for Sunday's game don't come cheap.
The upper level is $199, and the club level starts at $401 in the corners and goes to $501 at midfield.
Even with those prices, it's expected to be close to a sellout crowd on Sunday. That's good news for Snyder, who stands to make about $11 million before he ever sells a parking spot, t-shirt or pretzel.
But those high prices also serve to tilt the crowd towards the visiting team's fans, who only get one chance a year to see their favorite players.
There are stadiums and atmospheres that make fans want to come back. Dallas has no problems selling out its mega-stadium, and even older venues like Denver and Carolina, to name two places Washington has been recently, put on a compelling enough show off the field to get fans off their couches on Saturdays.
Winning will fix a lot of Washington's problems, but four games won't be enough to get the job done.
"We have to give them something to want to come here and cheer about," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "I think our fans have always been good. I don't think we've always put the best product out there and given them a reason to come."
That's true of both the football team and the business team. There are early indications the current crew, on both sides, is reversing the trend, but a month of excitement isn't enough to erase two decades of memories.
For now, it's possible to be a die-hard Washington fan and also enjoy Sunday's game from the comfort of your couch with no guilt whatsoever.
