Phillips: Ron Rivera inserted himself into the quarterback chat at a key moment in the Commanders season

ASHBURN — We interrupt this thrilling December playoff chase for a word from the man nicknamed "Riverboat Ron."

Ron Rivera earned every bit of the moniker on Wednesday, opting to bench Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz ahead of two gotta-have-'em home games to end the season.

In doing so, he takes ownership of the season and its outcome. We haven't seen a franchise-defining sequence of games like this since Kirk Cousins lost two of the last three in 2016, setting the table for his eventual departure.

This wasn't a case of a coach hastily smashing the panic button, though. Like most of Rivera's gambles, this one was calculated in the shadows before it ever saw the light.

"It's something I've percolated over for 12 years," he said. "I've always wondered what I would do in this situation."

His conclusion years ago, as he developed his coaching philosophy, is that when the starter got hurt, if the backup was hot they would continue to play.

But Rivera has decided that Heinicke has reached his expiration date, and it's time for a fresh jolt to make the playoffs.

There's nothing wrong with that sentiment. The Commanders should win their last two games – the Browns are an NFL-caliber team, but hardly strike fear in the hearts of Commander Nation. The Cowboys are a better team, but are unlikely to have anything to play for in Week 18, and should be resting their starters.

Want to make the playoffs? Want to become a respected franchise? These are the games you win.

Rivera's dream scenario plays out like this: Wentz picks up two wins and picks up steam along the way, then stuns Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in the playoff opener.

That would set up a return to Philadelphia for Wentz, in a playoff game no less. The decibel levels on that one might crack the Liberty Bell even further.

The downside is easy to envision, too. Wentz struggled to avoid sacks early in the year, and Washington's offensive line hasn't improved much since. Issues at center have meant a handful of erratic snaps per game, especially in the shotgun formation.

The biggest potential downside, though, is with the other players, who have steadfastly supported Heinicke and rallied around him, offering tributes to him during interviews on Wednesday.

"Without '4' we would be out, so shout out to '4' and everything he did for us," said Antonio Gibson, using Heinicke's uniform number.

"I know he's probably a little bit down about it, but at the same time, he's got to be really proud of what he did," said tight end Logan Thomas.

Wentz's top priority will be to develop an immediate rapport with Terry McLaurin. The star receiver's numbers went up once Heinicke took over, and it's never good to underutilize your best player.

Wentz received support from teammates on Wednesday as well.

"Oh, definitely," running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "I feel like Carson was playing great before his injury, and he has an even bigger chip on his shoulder now with missing that time. I feel like he's definitely ready to spin it for us."

As for Heinicke, he's done more than enough to secure his future.

After years of grinding in the NFL without a major payday to show for it, he'll likely make between $5 and $7 million next year to be a team's primary backup. If Rivera is smart, it'll be the new Commanders owner cutting that check.

"Two and a half years ago, I was out of the league, and you just want to stay in it as long as you can," Heinicke said. "So hopefully this year has brought me a couple more years, at least. We'll see what happens."

Wentz's future is murkier. His $27 million salary next year is not guaranteed, meaning the team can (and almost certainly will) release him.

It'd probably take a three-game heater to even crack the door open to a Washington return, and that's going to be a tall mountain to climb.

Barring a stunning turn of events, Rivera will be back in 2023, but making the postseason was a point of emphasis all spring, and doing so with clutch wins would be another step towards erasing the stench of failure that has lingered for two decades now around the franchise.

The coach made one thing clear on Wednesday: He's not going to sit idly by and hope for the best. He's the captain, and he'll own the results, good or bad.