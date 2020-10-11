Phillips: Ron Rivera is a respected coach, but he hasn't made a lot of sense recently

“If I put him back in and he takes another big shot, now we don’t have him moving forward,” Rivera said.

After the game, Rivera declared that the job still belonged to Allen and he’d be the starter going forward.

Let’s start with the obvious one: Somehow the conditions (rainy) and the opponent (the Rams’ fearsome defensive line) were not worth the risk to Allen’s health, but it was OK to play the guy who is coming back from 17 surgeries?

If Rivera truly believes Allen is the player who gives his team the best chance to win, and Allen has been cleared by doctors, wouldn’t being “here to win” involve playing your best player at the position?

And if Smith were only out there to run out the clock and get Washington to the next game, wouldn’t that be something Haskins could do?

It was the day’s second head-scratcher. Earlier, with a fourth-and-1 on his 42, and Washington down 13-7, Rivera elected to punt. The numbers indicate it was the wrong move, and Washington’s defensive performance did not instill any confidence to go against the grain.