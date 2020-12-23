Phillips: Ron Rivera said he'd transform Ashburn. With his Dwayne Haskins decision, Ashburn is transforming him.

ASHBURN - Ron Rivera's rant came after six questions on Wednesday, when it became clear the only thing he'd be asked about was the only thing worth asking him about.
"We are playing Carolina," he said, his tone growing impatient. "If we don't get any more Carolina questions, I'm done. OK?
"What's important for this franchise right now is that we are going forward. We play on Sunday. I want to get that really clear. We play on Sunday.
"The game on Sunday, to me, is more important than what has happened. What has happened has been dealt with. There's been consequences. OK?"
If only it were that easy.
What has happened is his current starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, was seen on Instagram partying in Washington Sunday night with an entourage, while holding what appeared to be a stack of $1 bills. There were no masks in sight.
The consequence was a $40,000 fine, a loss of his captaincy, and a requirement to wear a special mask-like visor while practicing this week to limit potential exposure should he contract the coronavirus.
The consequences for Rivera are far more severe, which explains his eagerness to move on.
Rivera is the 10th coach in the 21 years Dan Snyder has owned the Washington Football Team. He was hired with the mandate to turn the organization's culture around, and has made huge strides towards accomplishing that.
His decision Wednesday was an unfortunate regression.
Washington can clinch the NFC East title with a victory Sunday. Not only that, it would be against the team that fired Rivera, the Carolina Panthers. No doubt it would be a sweet moment for the coach, and the franchise.
With Alex Smith injured, Haskins is the team's only viable option for success. On Wednesday, Rivera chose chasing that success over continuing to instill a culture of accountability.
By allowing Haskins back on the field three days after openly flouting the rules, the message that gets sent is that the rules only matter up to a certain point.
The rules are not ambiguous. Rivera himself made a personal plea to the team to not bring the virus into the building, given that it could have had disastrous consequences for him while he was undergoing chemotherapy earlier this year.
Apparently, Haskins decided those rules didn't apply to him.
An early NFL Network report on the incident said that Haskins went to a strip club, a logical inference given the presence of dancing women and $1 bills in the videos.
"It's a misconception, but regardless I shouldn't have been there," Haskins said. "It was a birthday party for my girlfriend and her friends. We were more than 10 people not wearing masks, and that's a violation regardless of where it was at. But I did not attend a strip club."
Strip clubs are closed in Washington due to the pandemic, but it appears Haskins took it upon himself to create a club environment in a hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton, further proof that the quarterback just doesn't get it.
It's an understood aspect of professional sports that star players get their own set of rules, but that's why it's all the more confusing Rivera has chosen to bend here - Haskins hasn't accomplished anything.
The first-round draft pick has struggled in both of his NFL seasons, and while he played respectably on Sunday against Seattle, it's hard to imagine a Haskins-led team making any sort of noise in the playoffs.
Rivera had the chance to set the tone for what it means to play on his team. Instead, he threw that opportunity away to chase an 8-8 record and one of the least impressive division titles in recent memory.
This is what Ashburn does - it chips you away with compromises and rationalizations, until it's ready to spit you out and move on to the next victim.
Rivera appears to have what it takes to rise above the dysfunction. But if he instead chooses to pretend like it doesn't exist, and blame the outside world for fixating on it, he'll merely be the building's latest victim.
