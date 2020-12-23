Phillips: Ron Rivera said he'd transform Ashburn. With his Dwayne Haskins decision, Ashburn is transforming him.

ASHBURN - Ron Rivera's rant came after six questions on Wednesday, when it became clear the only thing he'd be asked about was the only thing worth asking him about.

"We are playing Carolina," he said, his tone growing impatient. "If we don't get any more Carolina questions, I'm done. OK?

"What's important for this franchise right now is that we are going forward. We play on Sunday. I want to get that really clear. We play on Sunday.

"The game on Sunday, to me, is more important than what has happened. What has happened has been dealt with. There's been consequences. OK?"

If only it were that easy.

What has happened is his current starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, was seen on Instagram partying in Washington Sunday night with an entourage, while holding what appeared to be a stack of $1 bills. There were no masks in sight.

The consequence was a $40,000 fine, a loss of his captaincy, and a requirement to wear a special mask-like visor while practicing this week to limit potential exposure should he contract the coronavirus.

The consequences for Rivera are far more severe, which explains his eagerness to move on.