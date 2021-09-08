Phillips: Tanya Snyder's remarks show that the family continues to see themselves as the victims in WFT sexual misconduct cases

Schefter then makes one more try.

"It seems like you're tiptoeing around what's bothering you," he said. "What gave you that lump in your throat? ... What made it such a difficult year?"

Given the opportunity to acknowledge the 42 women, Snyder kept the focus on herself and her family.

"I think we could have very easily run away and been fine, and sailed away," she said of her family, which owns a yacht reportedly valued at $180 million. "Drinking piña coladas. But that's not who we are. That's not what I want to teach my kids."

Later she continued: "I didn't want to teach my kids to run away and to go hide and to not - you know, the truth should always set you free, and, you know, stand strong for that."

To suggest that Tanya and Dan are the same person is grossly unfair to both. Tanya deserves commendation for starting the NFL's "think pink" breast cancer awareness campaign, and pinning the worst of the last two decades on her is unfair.

But in her attempt to turn the page, she continued the family tradition of overlooking why it is the page needs turning in the first place.

In case anybody needs a reminder, here is an excerpt from the NFL's summary of its investigation: