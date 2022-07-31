Phillips: Ten years later, it's time to acknowledge RG3's place as a Washington legend

ASHBURN

Since 2000, there have only been two seasons where Washington has won 10 games.

The first was in 2005, the peak of Joe Gibbs’ return, which included the team’s most recent playoff victory.

The other was in 2012, with Robert Griffin III.

It’s been 10 years now since we saw RGIII flying down the sideline, a 76-yard touchdown run against the Vikings that established him as a must-watch NFL superstar.

Watching today, it feels like the clip is straight out of a 1940’s Hollywood newsreel. The team name has since been changed, the announcer (Larry Michael) was swept out amid allegations of sexual misconduct, the stadium itself has had thousands of seats removed, and even Griffin’s top blocker, Trent Williams, left acrimoniously over alleged failures of the team’s medical staff.

In Richmond, an unheard-of 33% of the city’s televisions were watching as Washington beat the Cowboys to clinch a playoff spot. It was the high point of Dan Snyder’s tenure as Washington owner, an electrifying high fans have been chasing, and missing, ever since.

So when the team released its ballot to choose the latest additions to the franchise’s list of greatest players, it was surprising to see Griffin omitted.

Williams was also left off, but his feud with the team provided a plausible, if unsatisfactory, explanation. Griffin’s lone foray into critique of Snyder has been a planned book about his time in Washington that was later shelved.

The list of greatest players will expand to 90 in honor of the team’s 90th anniversary, with a fan vote to decide the 10 newest additions.

There was a time when suggesting a player with only one good season to his name would be blasphemy. No longer. Griffin’s season was so good it begs inclusion on the list.

(A quick tangent to note that Griffin wouldn’t be the No. 1 pick on my ballot — Williams, Chris Cooley, Ryan Kerrigan, Santana Moss, DeAngelo Hall and London Fletcher are inarguable locks. But that still leaves plenty of room for Griffin.)

Griffin’s name was later added to the list, which in true Washington fashion was also riddled with typos and other errors.

The debate here is no different than many discussions about legacy — how much does it count against a player when his peak was shorter than the average star?

In Griffin’s case, it certainly matters. One season is hardly enough to establish a legacy. After a 2013 season marred by dissent, Griffin opened 2014 by showing a glimpse of his old style against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ran twice, for 22 yards. The second ended with an ankle injury that ultimately ended his productive NFL career.

But for a franchise that has had so little for so long in the Snyder era, Griffin’s success was a shooting star that will not soon be forgotten.

He united the fan base, packed the stands and had viewers nationally tuning in each week just to see what he’d do next.

Alas, Griffin’s breakout season also became his breakdown season, meaning to fans of 31 other teams he’s merely a footnote in the historical record.

In Washington, though, Griffin represents a rare beacon of hope in the otherwise forgettable Snyder era, the notion that, at least for a few months, things were going to turn out just fine.

They didn’t, but that’s no reason to deny Griffin his spot in franchise lore.