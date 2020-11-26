Phillips: Terry McLaurin isn't just 'Washington good.' He's a star.

“I feel like everybody knows what type of guy Terry is now,” Young said. “High character. He’s going to give it everything he has every time he steps on the field.”

Everything was what it took to run down Smith.

Washington was up 20-13 in the third quarter, and possessed the momentum but only a tenuous lead.

Smith drove Washington from its own goal line to midfield, but in attempting to throw it to an open McLaurin, was knocked backward and threw an interception. McLaurin was about 12 yards from the scene.

“I was in range, and I thought, ‘I can run him down,’” McLaurin said. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch “got in my way, but he didn’t get enough of me.

“When you are a fast guy and you have a chance to run a guy down, you’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity.”

The play had echoes of Metcalf’s similar tackle of Baker, to save the Seahawks from giving up 7 points to the Cardinals earlier this year.

Like that game, the burden then fell to the defense to hold. Dallas started on the Washington 4-yard line, but ultimately settled for a field goal.