Phillips: The correct QB order in Washington is Heinicke, then Fitzpatrick

If he could find a way to stay on the field, while maintaining his dynamic, playmaking ability, he could stick in the league. That's worth finding out.

It's also possible he can't make it more than a month against NFL competition. That's not an insult, it's just the reality of a league where pass rushers have more size, speed and strength than the Monstars from "Space Jam."

If that happens, or if Heinicke is a letdown, well, there's a perfectly good Ryan Fitzpatrick waiting to take over.

Chances are, even if Heinicke starts the season, Fitzpatrick ends up playing a majority of the games. But if he doesn't, that's potentially a game changing development for the franchise that last won 11 games in 1991 (every other NFL team has pulled it off since).

After Tuesday's workout, Rivera was asked about the upgrades in talent across the board offensively, and referenced how his Carolina teams were dependent on Cam Newton.

“One of the positions we relied on so heavily was quarterback in Carolina in terms of our entire offense," Rivera said. "Here, we do not have to rely on the quarterback. We have a lot of good weapons around our QB position. This will be a little different as I study and look at and watch our guys.