Phillips: The end game has arrived for Dan Snyder, and it looks familiar

ASHBURN — Mark down Sunday, Oct. 23 as a pivotal day in Washington football history.

Earlier that week, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he thought there was "merit" to removing Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

The team responded with a feisty statement, concluding that "there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

That Sunday, during a montage celebrating breast cancer awareness month, Snyder's wife Tanya was shown on the video board. The crowd at FedEx Field booed loudly, then began to chant, "Sell the team!"

It appears they were heard.

Wednesday, the Snyders announced they were retaining Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" regarding the Commanders, including the sale of the team.

Since Snyder purchased the team in 1999, Washington has sunk from a model franchise into a laughingstock, with little success on the field and somehow even less off of it.

Still, as recently as three weeks ago, the thought of the Snyders walking away seemed to be just a pipe dream for disaffected fans.

How did we get here?

In the mid 2010s, the team, then known as the Washington Redskins, commissioned a survey of their fans.

When the results arrived, according to a person who worked for the team, Dan Snyder was shocked that his approval rating was so low.

What seemed obvious to fans was still being discovered by ownership.

In 2020, with Dan and the team under investigation for sexual misconduct, Tanya was installed as co-CEO.

Contrasting with Dan's rough-around-the-edges persona, Tanya was a friendly face, who learned the names of employees and greeted everyone with a smile.

She would quickly learn how little esteem the family name carried, though.

In a podcast with Adam Schefter, ESPN's top NFL reporter, Tanya lamented how hard the past few years, and the sexual harassment inquiries, had been on her family. The appearance was widely panned.

Fast-forward to Oct. 23. The breast cancer awareness campaign isn't a publicity stunt for Snyder. She is a survivor herself, and led the charge in getting the NFL to embrace the "Think Pink" campaign on a large scale.

Sitting in the owner's box, it had to have been a rough moment for Snyder, who, one source said, has long been willing to sell but has supported Dan in his quest to turn the team around and leave a winning legacy in Washington.

The entire ordeal is reminiscent of the name change from Redskins. In the years before, Dan Snyder said the name would "never" change, words he backed up even in the face of protests.

Ultimately, though, sponsors began to abandon the team, and for financial reasons, Snyder ordered a "thorough review" of the name, which ended with it changing.

Thursday's announcement feels like a "thorough review" of the team's ownership.

The list of inquiries is long - two NFL investigations, one Congressional investigation, two by attorneys general and another by the DEA.

What likely did Snyder in among his fellow owners, though, was losing the fanbase, and the ensuing revenue hit.

The Commanders are last in the NFL in attendance this year, and TV ratings continue to sink, with the rival Cowboys having drawn more viewers in Richmond and D.C. on multiple dates this season.

Snyder also alienated the governments of Virginia, Maryland and D.C. in a quest for a new stadium.

There's one last Hail Mary pass hidden in Thursday's announcement.

Snyder and his family own virtually 100% of the team. If they can find a buyer to take a minority share of the team, they can generate the capital they'd need to privately fund a new stadium, which could buy him some time with the league.

It's tough to imagine a billionaire turning a portion of his fortune over to Snyder at this stage of the game, though, without insisting on calling at least some of the shots.

If Snyder does decide to sell the whole team, his consolation prize won't be insignificant. The Commanders would almost certainly fetch more than $5 billion, a new global record for a sports team, and a solid return on the $800 million purchase price he paid in 1999.

But make no mistake, it would be a consolation. Snyder's identity is wrapped up in the team, which he bought in part because of his memories watching games at RFK Stadium with his late father, and he spoke of wanting to leave the franchise to his children.

He should recall from those early days, though, that while the owner makes the calls, the fans get their say, too.

In recent years, Washington's have voted with their wallets, steering clear of games, and have grown increasingly vocal about their discontent this season as the heat has turned up on Snyder.

When the "thorough review" of the name was announced, Schefter wrote, "Let's be clear: There's no review if there's no change coming."

It came as a shock, with even many protestors resigned that things wouldn't change.

Wednesday's announcement of "potential transactions" carried a similar scent, and may be foreshadowing a day many fans have waited years for.

It appears that change is indeed coming in Ashburn.