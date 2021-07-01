Phillips: The NFL heard the truth from Beth Wilkinson. Then they made it disappear.

One of the big reasons for not releasing a report, though, is an attempt to hide or obfuscate one of Wilkinson's reported recommendations - that Snyder be asked to sell the team.

As a reminder, five months ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indicated the investigation was wrapping up. Shortly thereafter, a D.C. area syndicated radio program, the Sports Junkies, reported that one of Wilkinson's recommendations was for Snyder to sell the team.

On Thursday I asked Friel: Was that recommendation made?

Her response: "Beth wasn't tasked with making recommendations about what should be done in terms of accountability by any individual person.

"She was tasked with reporting on the workplace culture and making recommendations for what could be done for the workplace culture as a team to improve it."

Translation: That wasn't her job.

Wilkinson responded to an e-mail from The Times-Dispatch Thursday asking the same thing by acknowledging the question but asking that all inquiries be directed to the NFL.

If Wilkinson indeed recommended a sale, it would have been a point of no return for Goodell.