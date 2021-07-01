Phillips: The NFL heard the truth from Beth Wilkinson. Then they made it disappear.

In the end, Beth Wilkinson's report on the Washington Football Team was everything it should have been: comprehensive, hard-hitting, and most of all, indicting - shedding a light on a toxic culture that existed for years under team owner Dan Snyder.
Then, it disappeared faster than a season-ticket waiting list.
Lisa Friel, the NFL's special counsel for investigations, said Wilkinson was asked to present her findings to the league as "a series of oral reports," and that "we do not have a written report from her."
Apparently the league accepts findings by Snapchat now.
Even the summary of the findings was red hot. Friel described the culture under Snyder as "very toxic," and the league's press release offered the following:
"Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."
Friel said the decision not to release the report was, in part, to respect those who stepped forward with their stories. It's a laudable reason.
But 40 of those victims previously called for the investigation to be released, and several have gone on-the-record with their experiences.
One of the big reasons for not releasing a report, though, is an attempt to hide or obfuscate one of Wilkinson's reported recommendations - that Snyder be asked to sell the team.
As a reminder, five months ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indicated the investigation was wrapping up. Shortly thereafter, a D.C. area syndicated radio program, the Sports Junkies, reported that one of Wilkinson's recommendations was for Snyder to sell the team.
On Thursday I asked Friel: Was that recommendation made?
Her response: "Beth wasn't tasked with making recommendations about what should be done in terms of accountability by any individual person.
"She was tasked with reporting on the workplace culture and making recommendations for what could be done for the workplace culture as a team to improve it."
Translation: That wasn't her job.
Wilkinson responded to an e-mail from The Times-Dispatch Thursday asking the same thing by acknowledging the question but asking that all inquiries be directed to the NFL.
If Wilkinson indeed recommended a sale, it would have been a point of no return for Goodell.
Instead, he scanned the room and realized the reality - he works for the owners, not the other way around, and it's extremely unlikely they would have voted to remove one of their own, particularly when there wasn't a "smoking gun" connecting Snyder with the alleged assaults.
So we land in the middle ground - Snyder "voluntarily" steps away for an undetermined period of time, the most discreet discipline since Michael Jordan discovered his true passion was baseball.
In the interim, Snyder's PR team (he has his own private advisors, in addition to the team's crew) will head into overdrive to spin the story as a triumph of progress.
Already this week the Football Team got ahead of the story by naming Dan Snyder's wife, Tanya Snyder, as co-CEO in a story exclusive to the Wall Street Journal.
The Journal's piece dipped its toe into the many allegations that had been made.
"The team's cheerleading squad, the nucleus of multiple sexual harassment allegations, has been abandoned in exchange for a co-ed dance outfit," the Journal wrote.
Glad that problem was solved.
Dan Snyder also identified the true problem in Washington: Not enough Dan Snyder.
"Dan Snyder acknowledges that he had to change himself and become more deeply involved than in the past, when he was often distant from the management of his franchise. ... He thought one of his greatest mistake was not being more active as the franchise rotted on and off the field," the Journal's piece read.
If Snyder was curious what exactly happened inside his organization on his watch, it was helpfully compiled over the past year by Wilkinson.
The NFL has never shied away from gruesome details - Ray Rice's domestic violence video warranted a 96-page report from Robert Mueller.
Rice was a player, though, and players are expendable.
Given the opportunity to send the message that owners are held to the same high standard, the league instead circled its wagons, receiving a crucial report not as a permanent record, but a campfire tale.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD