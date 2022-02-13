Phillips: The Rams are worthy, if uninspiring, champs

INGLEWOOD, Calif.

Hollywood wouldn’t have much use for this script, but most of the neighborhood turned out to cheer for it.

The superteam assembled to ruthlessly dominate this Super Bowl got a scare put into them by a plucky, young kid from Cincinnati.

Instead of Joe Burrow finishing off one of the most remarkable postseasons in NFL history, though, he faded down the stretch, no doubt a product of the seven times he was sacked.

The winning drive belonged to the Rams, who got out of their own way long enough to claim the title.

Los Angeles needed seven plays from inside the goal line, many of them involving penalties, to finally cross the finish line with a 23-20 victory.

This Super Bowl was L.A.’s moment — the $5 billion stadium, the star-studded halftime show, the superteam constructed solely to dominate in this very game.

And while it wasn’t without its hiccups, ultimately the Rams delivered the title they envisioned when they brought football back to the city.

The Rams team was so dominant, and coach Sean McVay so talented at dialing up winning plays, that the late-week reporting centered on whether the 36-year-old would take a few years off to work in television if the team won.

That remains to be seen, but McVay first had to get out of his own way to make this one happen.

The Rams trailed by a score late in the third quarter, and had three consecutive possessions where the field position was in their favor — at the L.A. 48-, 47- and 35-yard lines.

The result of those drives? Nine plays for 6 total yards.

McVay appeared to lean too heavily on the run, perhaps the result of an Odell Beckham Jr. injury and a pair of interceptions from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Whatever the reason, he finally authored the drive the team needed, in part by letting his playmakers make plays.

On the fourth-and-1 that kept the drive alive, it wasn’t Stafford running the ball but a handoff to receiver Cooper Kupp, who was ready for the big moment and bailed out his teammates.

What followed was a ruthless exhibition of why the Rams were one of the preseason favorites, and why McVay is viewed as one of the best coaches in the game.

Kupp scored the winning touchdown, and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, one of the league’s most dominant players, followed it up with a third-down run stop and fourth-down pressure that sealed victory.

It was nearly an improbable victory for Burrow, who was the best player on the field for either team.

Burrow established himself as a bona fide NFL star, and his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs becomes must-watch TV for the next decade (one hopes) and shifts the NFL’s balance of power back toward the AFC after a few years the other direction.

In Hollywood, that kind of underdog performance would be enough to seal victory.

Instead, the best team left the field carrying the Lombardi Trophy. It may not become a Tinseltown fable, but that didn’t seem to bother the Rams fans in attendance.