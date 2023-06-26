We are almost exactly a decade removed from the first NFL training camp practices in Richmond, and it can be hard to remember just how big of a deal those three weeks were.

More than 25,000 people packed the facility for Washington's Fan Appreciation Day in 2013, and as the throngs kept coming, the team had to reduce its practice from two fields to one to accommodate the overflow. Quarterback Robert Griffin III's every move was followed as if he was a member of the royal family.

The controversy was just as big. A VCU study estimated the average attendee spent $20.46 on concessions that first year, money local vendors were shut out from.

We thought we were catching the wave at the right time. Instead, the entire franchise crashed spectacularly over the following decade, taking a lot of training camp interest with it.

With Monday's news that the Redskins/Football Team/Commanders won't be coming back, it's the perfect time to look back on one of the crazier sports stories this town has seen.

Training camp wasn't a scam. But it was also never going to be a savior.

A deal that couldn't deliver

Mayor Dwight Jones pitched the deal as a can't lose for Richmond taxpayers.

"It does not cost the taxpayers any money," his director of economic development said at a town hall meeting.

Hindsight is 20/20 on the development, but the foresight on this one was pretty clear, too: Many local outlets, this newspaper included, questioned the accuracy of that statement, which proved to be wildly incorrect.

The truth is, professional sports franchises aren't charities.

Those teams drive hard bargains from the cities they are located in to build stadiums and other developments, in exchange for the cachet of being associated with the best of the best.

Instead of focusing on the entertainment he was bringing to families during the summer months, Jones instead decided to paint it as a financial windfall for the cash-strapped city, something it never had any chance of being.

The city's financial team was wildly outmatched from the beginning. Police officers worked overtime shifts at the camp, but their pay wasn't allowed to be deducted from the $500,000 the city owed annually.

When the NFL changed its standards for field goal posts, the city was sent a $4,353 bill to replace them.

The most outrageous claims came from a "media impact study" conducted after the first year of camp. The study, obtained by The Times-Dispatch, said training camp coverage was seen by 2.9 billion "unique visitors" globally.

Who knew Richmond's training camp was so big worldwide?

Field of dreamers

Each practice in Richmond ended with a group of children getting picked from the crowd and being invited to carry a player's helmet with him to the equipment area.

The "helmet walk" was one of many fan-friendly gestures the team did, as well as regular autograph sessions.

Richmond has always been one of the top markets in the United States for televised sports, but hasn't had a major league pro team since the ABA's Virginia Squires bounced town in 1976.

In recent years, as the franchise's fortunes have declined, the team has fallen in the NFL attendance rankings, down to 31st out of 32 teams last year.

That apathy, plus a number of losing seasons where there was little hope even during training camp, led to a slow drain in interest.

And yet, in a way the city likely couldn't have foreseen, the deal to bring camp to Richmond ended up being a stroke of genius from a different perspective.

The Economic Development Authority now controls a key piece of land in a red-hot neighborhood, providing the opportunity to bring a park or other amenities to residents of the Scott's Addition lofts or the soon-to-be-constructed Diamond District.

The camp ended up providing plenty of material for politicians, who are still using it during campaigns.

We probably didn't need the training camp deal to know that professional sports teams are good at complex negotiations and the City of Richmond has often struggled at them, but it drove home the point in a dramatic - and occasionally entertaining - way.

Washington Commanders photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch