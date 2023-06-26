We are almost exactly a decade removed from the first NFL
training camp practices in Richmond, and it can be hard to remember just how big of a deal those three weeks were.
More than 25,000 people
packed the facility for Washington's Fan Appreciation Day in 2013, and as the throngs kept coming, the team had to reduce its practice from two fields to one to accommodate the overflow. Quarterback Robert Griffin III's every move was followed as if he was a member of the royal family.
The controversy was just as big. A VCU study estimated the average attendee spent $20.46 on concessions that first year, money local vendors were shut out from.
Report: Richmond named best burger city in America
Goochland grad Zack Potts turned D3 national title into a DI opportunity, and hopes for more
German transfer to VCU hoops program returns home weeks after arriving in Richmond
UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say
Chase to challenge Senate primary results in which she lost to Sturtevant
Legendary Richmond spot Carytown Burgers & Fries is for sale
5 things we learned from Tuesday's Virginia primaries
Primary election recap: Aird, Bagby, Lucas and Sturtevant score victories
All about Burtons Grill & Bar, opening in Carytown Exchange this week
Richmond School Board renames 4 schools named for Confederates, enslavers
Bill Lohmann's farewell column: Once more, with feeling
Commercial Taphouse is closing, The Pit & Peel opens in West End and Perry's Steakhouse headed to Short Pump
The Commanders aren't coming back, and now Richmond has big decisions to make
Tang & Biscuit in Scott's Addition is closed, effective immediately
Sturtevant beats firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase in GOP primary
We thought we were catching the wave at the right time. Instead, the entire franchise crashed spectacularly over the following decade, taking a lot of training camp interest with it.
With Monday's news that the Redskins/Football Team/Commanders won't be coming back, it's the perfect time to look back on one of the crazier sports stories this town has seen.
Training camp wasn't a scam. But it was also never going to be a savior.
Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones (speaking) and Washington team president Bruce Allen (right) at a groundbreaking for the training camp facility.
2012, MARK GORMUS, TIMES-DISPATCH
A deal that couldn't deliver
Mayor Dwight Jones pitched the deal as a can't lose for Richmond taxpayers.
"It does not cost the taxpayers any money," his director of economic development said at a town hall meeting.
Hindsight is 20/20 on the development, but the foresight on this one was
pretty clear, too: Many local outlets, this newspaper included, questioned the accuracy of that statement, which proved to be wildly incorrect.
The truth is, professional sports franchises aren't charities.
Those teams drive hard bargains from the cities they are located in to build stadiums and other developments, in exchange for the cachet of being associated with the best of the best.
Instead of focusing on the entertainment he was bringing to families during the summer months, Jones instead decided to paint it as a financial windfall for the cash-strapped city, something it never had any chance of being.
The city's financial team was wildly outmatched from the beginning. Police officers worked overtime shifts at the camp, but their pay wasn't allowed to be deducted from the $500,000 the city owed annually.
When the NFL changed its standards for field goal posts, the city was sent a $4,353 bill to replace them.
The most outrageous claims came from a "media impact study" conducted after the first year of camp. The study, obtained by
The Times-Dispatch, said training camp coverage was seen by 2.9 billion "unique visitors" globally.
Who knew Richmond's training camp was so big worldwide?
Fans watch practice on Fan Appreciation Day at Training Camp on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Field of dreamers
Each practice in Richmond ended with a group of children getting picked from the crowd and being invited to carry a player's helmet with him to the equipment area.
The "helmet walk" was one of many fan-friendly gestures the team did, as well as regular autograph sessions.
Richmond has always been one of the top markets in the United States for televised sports, but hasn't had a major league pro team since the ABA's Virginia Squires bounced town in 1976.
In recent years, as the franchise's fortunes have declined, the team has fallen in the NFL attendance rankings, down to 31st out of 32 teams last year.
That apathy, plus a number of losing seasons where there was little hope even during training camp, led to a slow drain in interest.
And yet, in a way the city likely couldn't have foreseen, the deal to bring camp to Richmond ended up being a stroke of genius from a different perspective.
The Economic Development Authority now controls a key piece of land in a red-hot neighborhood, providing the opportunity to bring a park or other amenities to residents of the Scott's Addition lofts or the soon-to-be-constructed Diamond District.
The camp ended up providing plenty of material for politicians, who are still using it during campaigns.
We probably didn't need the training camp deal to know that professional sports teams are good at complex negotiations and the City of Richmond has often struggled at them, but it drove home the point in a dramatic - and occasionally entertaining - way.
Washington Commanders photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after the team's 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) prepares to take the field ahead of the team’s face-off with the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Wes Schweitzer (71), a guard for the Washington Commanders, passes by some young fans on his way to the field for the Jan. 1 game against the visiting Cleveland Browns.
Shaban Athuman, TIMES-Dispatch
A Washington Commanders fan checks out the happenings on the field and in the sky before the first half of the Tennessee Titans-Washington Commanders matchup on Oct. 9, 2022, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans reach out to Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) as he approaches the field for their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
An NFC East matchup featuring Washington and Philadelphia brings out a large flock of Eagles fans to FedEx Field on Sept. 25.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
During a January game, a fan holds up a sign questioning whether Commanders owner Dan Snyder will sell the team this off-season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington quarterback Sam Howell (14) celebrated his rushing touchdown with teammates during the second half of Sunday’s 26-6 win over Dallas. Though Howell played well, it’s likely the Commanders will seek a veteran signal caller this offseason.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) picks off Dak Prescott and returns it for a score during the second quarter. Prescott completed 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts a Dak Prescott pass for a touchdown intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) gets tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Milo Eifler (46) after fumbling the punt during the first half of a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) bring down Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) congratulate Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after losing 24-10 on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes a moment to himself after losing 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after throwing his third interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/TIMES-Dispatch
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) looks for open space during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tries to stop Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Joe Gibbs is honored before the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) streaches for the end zone as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) shakes a moment with his wife Brandie Thomas after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball for a first down as New York Giants defenders stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reaches for the out of bounds as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as New York Giants player Dexter Lawrence (97) tackles him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a catch for a two points conversion as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The two points conversion was overturned for a passing interference.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on after his team was stopped in the fourth quarter during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reaches for the out of bounds as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) celebrates his sack during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defenders celebrate their interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) makes a pass as Washington Commanders defensive tackles John Ridgeway (91) and Jonathan Allen (93) pressure him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) stops an airborne Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Sean Taylor, takes a moment as she gives remarks after the Commanders honored her late father with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jason Wright (center), president of the Washington Commanders, speaks as Tim Hightower, director of alumni relations, looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Nov. 27. The late Sean Taylor was honored with a permanent mannequin installation.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) embraces Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) following the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) chats with Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (5) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) shakes hands with a member of the Washington Commanders staff after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with Kamren Curl during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field for first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates his sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera chats with members of hte military before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH