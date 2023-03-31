Let's go ahead and rip this Band-Aid off, because the lesson of the past week is that coaching VCU is not a lifetime gig.

If there was anybody who was going to retire in the chair, it was Mike Rhoades. Local credentials, an understanding of the importance of the job, all the resources one could possibly want.

Rhaodes is gone now. There is rarely a happy divorce, but one where the team's best player tweets snake emojis seems particularly ill-handled, especially given that Rhoades lived through this once already.

But there's no point in wasting time lamenting. Indeed, Rhoades' departure can be freeing for the program and its identity.

When new coach Ryan Odom is introduced Friday afternoon at the Siegel Center, there is no need for a song and dance about loyalty.

Odom was courted because he's the best pick for the job. He accepted because VCU has the resources that can help launch coaches into the big-time.

Even Thursday's stampede to the transfer portal is no need to panic, as rebuilding on the fly is now much more the norm than the exception - just ask Kansas State.

There's only one Mark Few, and there's probably only ever going to be one Mark Few.

Similarly, for coaches looking to burnish credentials, there's only one VCU - a place where Odom will be given every opportunity to succeed.

As for Rhoades, history tells us his success at Penn State is no guarantee.

Jeff Capel lasted five years at Oklahoma, Anthony Grant and Shaka Smart six at Alabama and Texas.

All enjoyed varying degrees of success. All learned there's never enough winning to quench the insatiable thirst at those schools.

(Will Wade, the all-time leader in exiting VCU contentiously, is excluded from the example because his LSU tenure was interrupted by an FBI probe.)

The money and prestige are nice. But for all of these men, the most important currency is winning.

Rhoades might believe he's got a better chance at NCAA glory on a court with the Big Ten logo painted on it. He might be right, but every night he'll go up against other well-paid, extremely-talented coaches who think the exact same.

Earlier this year, Shaka Smart was asked about his VCU exit on a podcast with Doug Gottlieb.

"I was just down, I was upset that we lost," he said of the team's 2015 tourney loss. "And, you know, it's just easy to kind of see the glass half-empty at that point.

"But, you know, again, the benefit of time since then is the glass was full."

Losing Mike Rhoades undoubtedly hurts. But VCU's basketball glass remains overflowing with success, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season