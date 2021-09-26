Phillips: Washington's defense declared itself one of the league's best. Three games in, they're aspiring to mediocre.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The warning light came on, but the Washington defense kept driving the car.

Two weeks into the season, a number of flaws had been exposed in a unit that was supposed to be among the league's best. Washington was struggling against intermediate routes, struggling to get pressure from stars Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and really struggling on third downs.

With a 10-day break following a win over the New York Giants, the Football Team doubled down on its confidence this week, with Young proclaiming that fans would come back around once the unit returned to its winning ways.

That will be at least a week away.

Buffalo dismantled Washington on Sunday, and the most urgent question in Washington is now this: Why is this defense so bad?

Last year, the team was second in the NFL in yardage allowed per game.

"I feel like we can definitely be top five again," Young said during training camp. "I wouldn't even try to put a ceiling on us."

Entering Sunday, they were 25th, a number that will drop again on Monday.