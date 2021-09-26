Phillips: Washington's defense declared itself one of the league's best. Three games in, they're aspiring to mediocre.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The warning light came on, but the Washington defense kept driving the car.
Two weeks into the season, a number of flaws had been exposed in a unit that was supposed to be among the league's best. Washington was struggling against intermediate routes, struggling to get pressure from stars Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and really struggling on third downs.
With a 10-day break following a win over the New York Giants, the Football Team doubled down on its confidence this week, with Young proclaiming that fans would come back around once the unit returned to its winning ways.
That will be at least a week away.
Buffalo dismantled Washington on Sunday, and the most urgent question in Washington is now this: Why is this defense so bad?
Last year, the team was second in the NFL in yardage allowed per game.
"I feel like we can definitely be top five again," Young said during training camp. "I wouldn't even try to put a ceiling on us."
Entering Sunday, they were 25th, a number that will drop again on Monday.
The worst third-down defense of the last two decades was the San Diego Chargers in 2011, who allowed opponents to convert at 49.2%.
Washington is now allowing 60%.
Some potential reasons:
Pass rush isn't getting home: Take away the defensive tackles, because Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are dominating this season. But their job is to swallow up the run. Chase and Sweat are supposed to get to the quarterbacks.
So far, Young has no sacks. Sweat has two. On Sunday, Young looked like he was running in circles at times, expending energy but failing to get himself closer to the quarterback.
The team hasn't blitzed often, but that's because they shouldn't have to. Blitzing helps an overmatched line get home. Young and Sweat should be able to win their 1-on-1 matchups and free up the rest of the defense to do its job.
Offseason acquisitions haven't delivered: First-round pick Jamin Davis isn't a lost cause. He's a young linebacker who started only a handful of college games (12).
But coach Ron Rivera appears to be protecting him from an NFL embarrassment by using him only sparingly while he continues to grow and learn in the system.
Meanwhile, the team's other linebackers, Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb, haven't been able to hold their own in coverage.
At cornerback, William Jackson III is struggling to live up to the lofty expectations of his contract.
Tougher competition: Last year's late-season surge was turned in against a beat-up Ben Roethlisberger and Ben DiNucci, among others. Washington has faced a higher caliber of competition this year, including Buffalo's Josh Allen and the Chargers' Justin Herbert.
Whatever the reasons, the defensive woes are now the most important thing Washington must fix in the next few weeks.
Coordinator Jack Del Rio is a respected NFL coach, and Rivera is one of the league's most highly regarded defensive minds.
Washington is building its future around the line, having used four first-round picks to assemble it.
If it can't get fixed, that's more than a temporary issue. That has the potential to hold the franchise back years.
