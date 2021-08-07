Phillips: Washington's two hour infomercial/practice ends with a plea: 'We need you.' Is it time to jump back in?

Wright and Rivera are new here. The man who owns the team is not.

When Dan Snyder emerged in July with the world's lightest slap on the wrist, he wasn't content to return to his business quietly. He had his independent PR firm call multiple news outlets to ask for corrections to stories saying that he had been removed from day-to-day control of the team. No such punishment had occurred, it was only voluntary, the group said.

It was a tone-deaf victory lap at an inopportune time.

At some point, fans need to hear from Snyder that he understands what has happened here. They need an apology for past wrongs. It doesn't have to be in this newspaper. It doesn't have to involve the media at all. But he needs to communicate an understanding of what he's done to one of the great unifying forces in this region.

Until then, fans can decide if they're ready to dip their toes back in the water under the new leadership.

Rivera is a genuine, likeable coach. Wright is a sharp, energetic president. Friday's event was further proof that they're serious about filling the stadium with Washington fans, instead of visiting fans who are willing to get fleeced to see their team.

Rivera was asked Friday how he thinks fans have responded so far to his message.